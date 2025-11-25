Samsung Galaxy S26 series likely to feature Perplexity-powered Bixby assistant- Details

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, combined with deep Google AI integration, have made its smartphones and ecosystem smarter and more efficient for everyday use. However, with the Galaxy S26 series models, the South Korean giant is expected to bring Perplexity-powered Bixby assistant for on-device requests. This approach feels quite similar to Apple's introduction of ChatGPT to Siri, which makes the voice assistant manage complex user queries. But what kinds of commands will Bixby follow, and how Perplexity will play a major role, let’s find out. Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely integrate Perplexity to Bixby. Here’s what we know.(Ice Universe)

Samsung Galaxy S26 series Bixby upgrade

Tipster who goes by the handle name @chunvn8888 on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that Samsung will likely integrate Perplexity to Bixby for the Galaxy S26 models. It was highlighted that Bixby will manage the basic tasks, whereas complex reasoning and thought-provoking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Although we have yet to find out how the AI model will work alongside the voice assistant.

This showcases how Samsung is expanding its AI support rather than relying on Google. The current Samsung models have Gemini embedded into the One UI, bringing greater AI support. Now, we will have to wait until the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch to confirm how Perplexity will work alongside the Bixby assistant. In addition to this, Samsung may also announce exclusive AI-powered features for the new S series during its launch.

The move is said to be quite similar to how Apple integrated ChatGPT with Siri, allowing users to take advantage of the AI chatbot for complex tasks. Apple is also rumoured to back Siri with Google’s Gemini AI model temporarily. This upgrade is said to be part of the iOS 26.4 update, which will roll out next year. Therefore, both Samsung and Apple will compete in providing smarter AI-powered assistants to smartphone users.