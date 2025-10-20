Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile launch soon: Price in India, specs, and features

Samsung will likely launch the new generation Galaxy S26 series models next year in January or March. As we wait for an official launch announcement, several leaks surrounding the models have started to circulate on the internet. While the entire lineup is set for upgrades, we have our eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile, which will compete with several flagships in the market, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Therefore, to know what’s coming, we have compiled a list of all rumoured upgrades to know what the new Galaxy S26 Ultra model will look like during launch, and how it will maintain its premium and reliable image. From price to upgraded features, here’s what Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to offer during launch.(Aishwarya Panda)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile price in India is expected to be around Rs. 1,59,999 for the base model. It may offer 12GB of RAM with 3 storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Therefore, the official pricing will be based on the storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get minor design changes with a new camera module design and slimmer build. Reportedly, the smartphone will be 0.4mm slimmer than the current model. In addition, it may discard the floating camera ring for a raised camera island, which may house bigger camera sensors. Apart from these changes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra would look identical to its predecessor.

For display, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch M14 OLED display with CoE (Colour-on-Encapsulation) technology. The display is also said to offer upgraded brightness of up to 3000nits, up from the 2600nits brightness of Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display is also rumoured to include a privacy feature called Flex Magic Pixel that dims the screen light from certain angles to protect from peaking eyes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, bringing performance upgrades over its predecessor. The smartphone is also expected to get a new Adreno 840 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. We can also expect 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a similar 5,000 mAh battery. However, we can expect improved battery performance due to the powerful chipset and the new display technology.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Camera

In terms of camera performance, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G could offer similar features, but upgraded hardware for improved performance. The smartphone will likely come with a quad camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. For selfies, the smartphone may offer the same 12MP front camera.