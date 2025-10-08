Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to get ‘Privacy display’, new design, and colour options

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra in early 2026, following the release of this year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. Ahead of its official debut, alleged CAD renders and leaked details have surfaced online, revealing the design, specifications, and potential colour options of the upcoming flagship. Reports suggest the device will bring improvements in thermal management, data transfer speeds, and display privacy features. Key specifications, design details, colour options, and hardware upgrades of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked online. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen may include a new “Privacy Display” function, allowing users to restrict what is visible to others. One UI 8.5 code references this feature as both “Private Display” and “Privacy Display,” indicating Samsung is testing enhanced privacy options for its flagship line.

Furthermore, industry leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, which might provide a 25% improvement in data transfer speeds. A larger vapour chamber could help maintain thermal stability during heavy use. The device is likely to be powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, though some reports suggest that select regions could receive the Exynos 2600 processor instead.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to carry a multi-lens rear camera setup. Leaks suggest a 200MP primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom and f/2.9 aperture, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Storage options could include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

Under the hood, the handset may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. The thickness of the device is estimated to be around 7.9mm, which is in line with the form factor of previous Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Colour Options (Expected)

Leaked images shared by tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) suggest that Samsung will offer the device in at least three colourways, including a new orange variant reminiscent of the Cosmic Orange version of the iPhone 17 Pro.