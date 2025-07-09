Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series launches with new design, Wear OS 6, and Gemini AI

Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy Watch 8 series, featuring two models: the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The new lineup adopts a design style similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which focuses on slimmer cases, brighter screens, and enhanced software. Samsung has included several health and performance updates alongside a redesigned interface powered by Wear OS 6. Let’s take a closer look at their design and features. Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 series with new design, improved health features, Wear OS 6, and more.(HT)

Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Updated Design Across Models

Samsung has adopted the squircle-shaped cushion case from its Galaxy Watch Ultra for the entire Watch 8 lineup. This change unifies the look across Samsung’s smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 8 is 11 percent thinner than the previous version and has a brighter display with peak brightness rising from 2,000 to 3,000 nits. The standard model is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with Silver and Graphite as colour options.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic returns with a single case size and is offered in White and Black colour options. This model brings back the rotating bezel, a feature popular among users, along with the Quick Button that was previously exclusive to the Ultra. Both models include a new Dynamic Lug System for easier band swapping and improved heart rate tracking accuracy by 11 percent. However, this system means older Galaxy Watch bands will not be compatible, and buyers will need to choose from Samsung’s updated collection of athleisure, fabric, hybrid, and sport bands.

Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Software and Features

The Galaxy Watch 8 series runs on One UI 8 Watch, based on Wear OS 6, which offers a redesigned interface. A key software addition is the “Now Bar,” which enhances multitasking and turns the watch face into a control centre. The update also includes a Featured Apps folder for faster access to frequently used apps and new multi-info tiles that allow stacking widgets, reducing the need for excessive swiping.

Furthermore, the health and fitness tracking has also received upgrades. Sleep coaching now offers personalised bedtime suggestions, and sleep-based heart monitoring activates after three nights of baseline data. Samsung has also added a new antioxidant index feature aimed at guiding users toward healthier food choices.

For runners, the Samsung Health app includes updated running coach features that provide personalised training guidance, performance tracking, and real-time feedback, all available without a subscription. The Galaxy Watch 8 also integrates Google’s Gemini AI assistant, though Samsung has not specified how much on-device intelligence the assistant has versus phone integration.

Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Battery

Battery capacity has increased by approximately 8 percent across the lineup. The Galaxy Watch 8 models house a 325mAh battery for the 40mm version and a 435mAh battery for the 44mm model, respectively. The Watch 8 Classic is equipped with a 445mAh battery. The storage capacity of the Classic model has also been upgraded to 64 GB, providing more space for apps and data. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy Watch 8 retains its 32 GB of storage.