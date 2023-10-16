Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now available in yellow, discount of up to 14,000. Check deals

Samsung's Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone, launched in July at the company's Unpacked event, is now available in yellow colour. The technology giant shared the yellow look of the smartphone on its website.The smartphone is already available in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream. Z Flip 5 was launched along with Z Fold 5 during the event held in July.

Features and specifications

The Samsung Z Flip 5 smartphone has a 8.61cm Flex Window, said to be the largest cover screen for a Z Flip model. It comes with a Flex Hinge which will make the smartphone fold down to slide easily into the pocket. It has a Flex Cam feature to click photos from unique angles without using hands. The phone offers a feature to enable Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch6 and click selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on 3700mAh (typical) battery and is powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform which ensures smoother graphics, faster AI and improved battery performance.

Price and offers

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 5 is available in two storage options. The smartphone with 256GB+8GB is priced at ₹99,999 and the 512GB+8GB smartphone is priced at ₹1,09,999. The company is offering instant bank discount of ₹7,000 on purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. It is also offering an exchange discount of ₹7,000 which can be clubbed with the bank discount.Foldable devices accounted for around 40% of Samsung's high-end devices sold in South Korea last year and the share is expected to increase in 2023, TM Roh, chief of Samsung's mobile business, was quoted by PTI as saying.“People want products that fold, making them easier to carry and protect important information … and then to flip them open to use and make notes. That has been a natural pattern for such a long time, for people in both the East and West", Roh had added.

