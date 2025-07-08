Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could launch with a significant price hike in India- Details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just hours away, and we have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. As we approach the launch, many leaks have started to surface on the internet, giving us an early sneak peek into what Samsung may announce during the event. Now, just a day before the launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 price has been tipped, and buyers may not be happy with the significant price hike. Yes, you read that right, the book-style foldable is expected to get a major price hike in several regions, including India. Know what Samsung has planned for this year’s foldables. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could experience Rs.25000 to Rs.30000 price hike in India.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch is almost here, and we already know many things about the foldable via leaks and rumours. This year, the smartphone is getting significant design upgrades with a slimmer build and a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. While the expected specs look promising, tipster Yogesh Brar has predicted a major price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India that may shock buyers.

According to the tipster’s X post, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be priced between Rs. 175000 to Rs. 179,000 in India. This showcases a significant increase in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s Rs.149999 price tag. Well, this is not the first time we have heard about the price hike, as it was earlier reported for France. As far as the clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is concerned, no price has been reported so far, and it is expected to launch at a similar price to its predecessor despite the major design upgrades.

Considering the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 will be in a similar league in terms of feature pricing. Given the leaks, Vivo is also reported to bring several enhancements and upgrades that may sway buyers towards buying. Additionally, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 price hike, buyers may also tend towards buying the Vivo X Fold 5, if its price remains considerable. Since the prices are not official from Samsung, we will have to wait until launch to confirm the pricing.