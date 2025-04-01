Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: 3 Biggest upgrades we expect this year

Samsung will launch its new generation of foldables in the coming months, which will likely include two models, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. As the launch timeline nears, several rumours, renders, and leaks surrounding the devices have been making waves, giving us hopes for worthy upgrades and design refinements to compete with other foldables in the market. While both the models are hyped, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been making headlines for some crucial upgrades. Therefore, if you have been eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year, then know about its 3 major upgrades in comparison to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 model that will make a big difference this year. Samsung may bring crucial upgrades to Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July; here’s what we know so far.(HT )

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: 3 Biggest upgrades

Design and display: Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was appreciated for its sturdy and slim design. It was only 12.1mm thick and 239 grams in weight. However, we expect the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be slimmer and lightweight, bringing a more refined design as it achieved with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We expect this year’s foldable will look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition with bigger display sizes. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could go from a 7.6-inch to an 8-inch main display and from a 6.3-inch to a 6.5-inch cover screen. Lastly, the foldable display may not have a visible crease this year.

Performance: Over the years, Samsung has relied on the flagship Snapdragon chipset for its foldables. With Galaxy Z Fold 6, the company introduces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch has developed some doubts over the use of the Exynos 2500 processor over the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Therefore, we are yet to get confirmation over the smartphone’s performance, but either way Samsung is planning for a major performance upgrade.

Camera upgrades: Lastly, the camera is another crucial aspect for a foldable smartphone as competitor starts to rise. With Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung introduced a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to feature an upgraded 200MP main camera with similar capabilities as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, we may get refined and better camera sensors this year with the new-gen Samsung foldables.