Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 confirmed to run on Android 16: Details

Samsung has officially announced the One UI 8 beta program, just a few months after the One UI 7 release. With the release, the South Korean giant also confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be the first models will be the first smartphones to run on Android 16. While some Galaxy models are still receiving One UI 7 with Android 15, Samsung is all set to bring Android 16 to flagship models this summer. This early move comes as a make-up for the One UI 7 delay, but it also raises questions on what kinds of upgrades and UI experiences will be introduced for One UI 8, since it's just coming after 6 months. Therefore, know what the One UI 8 update with Android 16 will have in store for Galaxy users. One UI 8 beta program launched for Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are to be the first models with One UI 8.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 launch with Android 16

Samsung has officially announced the One UI 8 Beta Program bringing new UI experiences to users. The update is said to focus on artificial intelligence, productivity and convenience. Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the new generation of foldables will be the first Galaxy models to get the One UI 8 update. Samsung also said, “One UI 8 will debut on Samsung’s newest foldables this summer and will gradually expand to more Galaxy devices.” Therefore, during the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung could launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, along with a stable version of Android 16-based One UI 7.

The One UI 8 beta has been rolled out for Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra in Germany, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. Therefore, users residing in these locations get their hands on the new OS by registering for the beta program.

One UI 8 with Android 16: What’s coming

The One UI 8 will come with advanced multimodal capabilities and a user experience which is custom-made for different device form factors. Samsung also hints towards the upgrade for its new Now Bar and Now Brief features, which provide customisations using on-device AI. Samsung also revealed that it's bringing a new Quick Share experience with dedicated “Send” and “Receive” tabs. Samsung Internet has also received some minor upgrades such as new shortcuts in the menu. There are several other upgrades which you can experience by being a part of the best program.