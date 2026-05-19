Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold Wide leak hints at bigger batteries and wider displays

Samsung is preparing for its next foldable smartphone launch of the year. A recent leak suggests that the brand may be working on not one but two foldable phones this year. Apart from the regular Galaxy Z Fold8, there may be a new entry called the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. These two foldables are tipped to bring larger batteries, improved cameras and a fresh new design aiming at boosted multitasking and media consumption. Samsung’s next foldables may bring wider screens and bigger batteries. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 According to recent reports, the standard Galaxy Z Fold8 may retain its 8-inch foldable inner display and 6.5-inch cover screen. However, Samsung could finally address one of the biggest complaints around the Fold lineup by adding a larger 5,000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support. The device is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Camera upgrades may also be on the cards. Leaks hint at a 200MP primary camera alongside a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus support. Samsung is also reportedly redesigning the hinge mechanism to reduce the visibility of the display crease while improving durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide The more interesting device, however, could be the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. Reports claim this model will feature a 7.6-inch inner display with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio, making it feel closer to a compact tablet when unfolded. The phone is expected to come with a smaller 5.4-inch outer screen, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery with 45W charging.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new foldables sometime in July 2026, though the company has not officially confirmed any details yet. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold8 series could mark Samsung’s biggest redesign for its foldable lineup in years. The introduction of a wider foldable model may also help the brand compete more aggressively with Chinese foldable smartphones that already offer tablet-like form factors and slimmer designs.