Samsung is rushing to make Galaxy S25 models to potentially work around Trump tariffs: Report

Samsung is set to produce 8,00,000 additional Galaxy S25 series models this month, with a particular focus on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This will bring the total production to 3.3 million units, combining all three major models: the S25 Ultra, the S25, and the S25 Plus. The Galaxy S25 Plus carries a more polished look, particularly with the new black camera rings. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

This information originates from a report by South Korean publication The Elec, which states that Samsung is ramping up production to counter tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which also affect South Korea. Samsung is accelerating its efforts to produce as many Galaxy S25 models as possible to work around this.

Details

According to The Elec, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series accounts for a total of 3.3 million units this month. Out of this, the S25 Ultra will have maximum units with 1.5 million units, the vanilla S25 follows with 1.3 million units, and the S25 Plus accounts for 5,00,000 units.

In total, Samsung is expected to manufacture 16.2 million smartphones (accounting other lineups, too) and Galaxy Tabs this month across the US and South Korea.

Why is Samsung going the extra mile to make more phones?

Well, recently, the new Donald Trump administration imposed tariffs on multiple countries across the world, with China being one of the most affected, facing a 145% tariff on imported goods. However, imports from South Korea to the US are also subjected to a 25% tariff.

Currently, there is a 90-day exemption on these tariffs, and it appears that Samsung is working aggressively to produce and export as many devices as possible to minimise losses during this window.

It is not just Samsung that is seeking to navigate around these tariffs

Apple, with its iPhones, is also attempting to minimise its losses. During its recent earnings call, Tim Cook stated that Apple plans to manufacture most of its US-bound iPhones in India. This move is driven by the substantial import tariffs levied on iPhones imported from China. Apple also mentioned it could face losses of around $900 million due to these Trump-related tariffs, if the numbers stay in place.

