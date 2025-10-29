Samsung may soon increase the price of these popular mid-range phone series

Samsung’s popular Galaxy M and A series smartphones may soon see a price hike, as the company grapples with rising memory production costs and ongoing DRAM shortages. A report from South Korean outlet Hankyung suggests that the tech giant is considering increasing prices for its budget and mid-range devices to offset the higher cost of components. If implemented, even a modest price increase could affect Samsung’s competitive edge in the mid-tier smartphone market.(Samsung)

Rising DRAM costs hit smartphone production

The root cause lies in the surging demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in artificial intelligence servers. HBM chips are more complex and expensive to produce than standard DRAM modules, leading manufacturers like Samsung to prioritise their production. This shift has resulted in fewer standard DRAM supplies for consumer electronics, including smartphones and PCs.

In turn, the constrained supply has driven up prices for regular memory modules. Earlier this year, Samsung reportedly raised prices for DDR4 and DDR5 DRAM by as much as 20%. Initially, this was attributed to tariffs and global supply chain issues, but growing competition for AI-related components appears to be the deeper factor.

M and A series may be impacted the most

While the company’s flagship Galaxy S line may remain insulated, at least for now, the Galaxy M and A series are said to be under review for possible price adjustments. These models form the backbone of Samsung’s mass-market presence in regions such as India and Southeast Asia, where affordability is a key factor.

If implemented, even a modest price increase could affect Samsung’s competitive edge in the mid-tier smartphone market, especially against brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola, which aggressively price their offerings.

Long-term outlook

Analysts predict the DRAM shortage could persist for at least another two years. Samsung is reportedly expanding its advanced DRAM production lines to address the imbalance, but the new facilities won’t be operational for at least a year.

For now, the combination of AI-driven demand and rising component costs means consumers may soon have to pay more for Samsung’s most affordable smartphones.