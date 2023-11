Samsung reveals schedule for Android 14 update; check date for your smartphone

Samsung has unveiled the dates of phones slated to receive the OneUI update based on Android 14, than began from October 30. The OneUI 6 update rolled out to select Samsung smartphones in the US and other markets, commencing with Europe. Recently, Galaxy S23 users in America received the latest Android version, Live Hindustan reported.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Representative Image/Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

Officially disclosing the list of Galaxy phones eligible for the Android 14 features, Samsung has also provided the rollout schedule. This allows users to check when their device will receive the Android 14 update. Remarkably, Samsung users can expect to have it within a month of Google's Android 14 release.

Android 14 introduces numerous features, including OneUI skin enhancements, customizable options, a revamped Quick Panel design, new weather widgets, a default system font, and a simplified camera app. Users also gain access to extensive photo editing and video formatting features, along with improved privacy and security benefits.

Which Samsung smartphones will get Android 14 updates?

• Galaxy S23: October 30

• Galaxy S23 Plus: October 30

• Galaxy S23 Ultra: October 30

• Galaxy A345G: November 13

• Galaxy A54 5G: November 13

• Galaxy Z Flip 5: November 13

• Galaxy Z Fold 5: November 13

• Galaxy S22: November 15

• Galaxy S22 Plus: November 15

• Galaxy S22 Ultra: November 15

• Galaxy S23 FE: November 20

• Galaxy A13 5G: November 20

• Galaxy A33 5G: November 20

• Galaxy A53 5G: November 20

• Galaxy S21 5G: November 20

• Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: November 20

• Galaxy S21 Plus 5G: November 20

• Galaxy Z Flip 4: November 20

• Galaxy Z Fold 4: November 20

• Galaxy S21 FE 5G: November 24

• Galaxy A52: November 27

• Galaxy A52s 5G: November 27

• Galaxy A13: November 27

• Galaxy A23 5G: November 27

• Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: November 27

• Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: November 27

• Galaxy A72: November 30

• Galaxy A25 5G: December 1

• Galaxy A04s: December 4

• Galaxy XCover 5: December 8

• Galaxy A14 5G: Date not fixed yet

• Galaxy A14: Date not yet decided

• Galaxy A52 5G: Date not yet confirmed

• Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Date not revealed

• Galaxy A05s: Date not revealed

