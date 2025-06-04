Samsung teases a mysterious Galaxy Fold 7 Ultra in new teaser ahead of July launch

Samsung is preparing to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in the coming weeks. However, the South Korea-based tech giant recently released a teaser that hints at an “Ultra” version, which has stirred speculation about an unexpected addition to its foldable lineup, which was not previously linked to the foldable lineup in leaked reports. Samsung hints at a possible Galaxy Fold 7 Ultra while preparing to launch new foldable smartphones soon.(Samsung)

What the “Ultra” Teaser Means

The teaser highlights what Samsung calls “an Ultra experience,” referring to features powered by artificial intelligence optimised for foldable devices. This mention of “Ultra” is new, as earlier leaks only mentioned three models: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Fold 7. None of those leaks included any reference to an “Ultra” version.

Samsung’s announcement leaves room for interpretation. It does not clarify whether the Ultra model will be a separate foldable device or if the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 will carry the Ultra name instead. The teaser’s animated image shows a device that resembles the Galaxy Z Fold 7, not the Flip 7, which suggests that the Ultra version could be tied to the Fold series.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

This move could mean Samsung is preparing to launch a higher-end version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7; it would mark a shift in its product naming strategy, although the company has kept details tightly under wraps. If true, this would mark one of Samsung's most closely guarded product secrets in recent years.

In parallel, leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will launch with three colour options and at least two storage configurations. Samsung is expected to unveil these foldables alongside new Galaxy Watch models, likely in July, though the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

In short, Samsung’s new teaser and the mystery around the Ultra model have sparked interest among consumers and industry watchers, which signals that the company aims to maintain its lead in the foldable smartphone market.