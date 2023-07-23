Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked event on this date. Check timings, expectations

South Korean mobile giant Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, i.e July 26. The company recently shared a teaser video, hinting the new design for the foldable series. The smartphone maker is expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models at the mega event.

Samsung has already invited customers to pre-order the devices.(Samsung website)

The event will be livestreamed on July 26 at 4:30 pm IST. Samsung will be hosting this event in its home country South Korea for the first time. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and the YouTube channel.

What to expect?

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked could witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models. As per the latest leaks, the Z Flip 5 might have an enhanced cover display with a size of 3.4 inches. The model is expected to get a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is currently featured in Galaxy S23 Ultra, Livemint reported.

The Z Flip 5 may retain its dual 12 MP camera setup. But there are expectations that this new smartphone will have an IP58 rating.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gwn 2 chipset. It is likely to have a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display which is complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. It might have a powerful 50MP primary camera with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera.

The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which might also get an OLED panel. The event might witness the launch of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. This smartwatch could have curved glass and improved battery life as compared to the previous versions. The company has already said that the watch will support WhatsApp and will help users to access the message platform from their wrists.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail