Samsung to unveil two Galaxy A series smartphones under 10k: Report

Technology giant Samsung is set to unveil its two Galaxy A series smartphones this week under ₹10,000. The A04 and A04e smartphones will be equipped with RAM Plus features, and will let the users to add virtual RAM to the handsets, Hindustan Times sister publication Livemint reported.Both the smartphone models are likely to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. In October, Samsung had unveiled its Galaxy A04s smartphone model in black, white, green and orange variants. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and offers a 720x1560 pixels. It is equipped with a Infinity-V display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The A04s handset also has an Exynos 850 chipset. The Samsung A04s handset has a triple camera setup on the back, as well as a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 5MP camera on the front. This smartphone runs on the Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 OS. It is offered in three storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. It has a microSD card storage to expand the storage up to 1TB and is backed by a 5.000mAh battery. According to report, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 were spotted on the Geekbench database. The A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database with a model number of SM-A042F/DS while the M04 has a SM-M045F/DS model number.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail