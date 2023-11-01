Samsung unveils new Auto Blocker feature to protect devices. How does it work?

Technology giant Samsung has introduced a new security tool for the Samsung Galaxy users to keep their devices protected. Auto Blocker has been released on One UI 6 as part of the company's latest security innovations.“At Samsung we constantly strive to keep our users safe from security attacks, and with the introduction of Auto Blocker users can continue to enjoy the benefits of our open ecosystem, knowing that their mobile experience is secured,” Dr. Seungwon Shin, EVP & Head of Security Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. “We always seek to empower our users to choose for themselves what best suits their needs — rather than us deciding on their behalf, and Auto Blocker is no exception to that", Shin added.

How does Auto Blocker work?

Auto Blocker also provides protection by blocking voice phishing wherein the attackers could talk users into installing malicious software(Representational image)

A prominent feature of Samsung's Auto Blocker is sideloading. It basically refers to preventing app installations from unauthorised sources. There are several benefits to this feature like enhanced customisation and control over a device's functionality.

Auto Blocker also provides protection by blocking voice phishing wherein the attackers could talk users into installing malicious software. Besides this, it has other controls like turning on app security checks to help detect potential malware and prevent harmful commands and software installations by USB cable. Auto Blocker can help protect users in a situation where someone has physical access to their device, like when charging a phone at an airport.

There is also an update to Message Guard, which mitigates Zero Click attacks, or direct image messages hiding malicious code. Initially launched for messaging apps from Google and Samsung, it now can help protect users using popular third party apps. This way, users have greater choice over the apps they can safely use.

“Samsung sets the foundation for a safer, more secure mobile experience for Galaxy users, and Auto Blocker takes this one step further by combining industry-leading security standards with user choice to allow customers to control their device their way”, the technology behemoth stated.

