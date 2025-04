Sandisk launches new SSD for gamers in India, price starts at 4899

Sandisk has launched the WD BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD in India, targeting mainstream gamers seeking high-performance storage solutions. The SSD is now available through major e-commerce platforms and IT resellers across the country. The SN7100 offers read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s on 1TB and 2TB models. Built with SanDisk’s latest TLC 3D NAND and PCIe Gen 4 interface, the drive promises improved game load times and smoother performance, with up to 35% better speeds compared to the previous generation SN770. Sandisk SN7100 SSD offers read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s on 1TB and 2TB models.

Designed for laptops and handheld gaming devices, the SN7100 is also noted for its improved power efficiency—up to 100% better at maximum speed than its predecessor. Endurance ratings go up to 1,200TBW on the 4TB model, making it suitable for game streaming, content creation, and frequent file rewriting.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details

“As games become more complex and storage intensive, the gamer of today needs high performance SSDs that offer power efficiency for longer gameplay. The SN7100 NVMeTM SSD is just the drive for the next generation of gaming as it delivers amazing performance, higher capacity, and faster load times. It helps gamers to play their best.” Said, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales- India, Sandisk

The Sandisk WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD is available in four storage capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The 1TB and 2TB variants offer read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. It features a DRAM-less design and comes with a five-year limited warranty. Users can also access the WD_BLACK Dashboard on Windows, which enables features such as Game Mode, drive health monitoring, and firmware updates.

When it comes to pricing, the 500GB model costs ₹4,899. Other capacities are available at varying price points.