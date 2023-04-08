Scam alert! Meesho employee flags text from ‘CEO’ for payment of a gift

A Twitter user on Thursday shared a screenshot of a chat with an alleged scamster who posed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of e-shopping website Meesho and requested to make an online payment. The alleged scamster, whose text came from an unknown number, with Meesho CEO’s official picture as a display profile, asked Shikar Saxena, who apparently works for the firm, if he can make a payment for a gift meant for a client through Paytm. Screenshot of the alleged chat from scamster posing as Meesho CEO. (Twitter )

“Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO,” read Shikhar’s tweet as he shared the purported screenshot of the chat.

The text he received read, “Hello Shikar, Are you Available?” and the person identified himself as “Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO @Meesho".

After the Twitter user replied with a “Yes”, the ‘conman’ said, “I am currently on a conference call with a client and I need to provide this client with some gift. Can you confirm if you can make this purchase from Paytm? I will reimburse you.”

The Twitter user did not fall prey to the fraud but rather shared the incident on the microblogging site. Many people in the comment section said they are aware of the latest trend in scamming and shared their experiences.

Another user, whose Twitter bio says he is a Delhi-based software engineer, shared a screenshot of a similar chat with a conman posing as Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl.

“It's a flattering yet a pretty dumb con in the scheme of cons, and I don't think anyone falls for this. In case you were planning to, please don't!” Bahl replied to the user’s post. “PS: Only minor impressive thing these con artists seem to have accomplished is getting their hands on my current WhatsApp DP,” he added.