Second edition of Mint's All About AI | Tech4Good Awards and Summit unveiled. Apply Now!

Mint's All About AI Tech4Good Awards and Summit is set to return for its second edition on November 28, 2025. This awards event, sponsored by Salesforce, is designed to honour and spotlight the most effective uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving positive change within the social and non-profit sectors. The attempt is to showcase the tangible improvements brought about by AI in the quality of life for people at large and the compelling human narratives powered by these AI innovations. Mint's All About AI Tech4Good Awards is back in its second edition

Register for the 2025 edition here.

This year’s edition will bring together top industry executives, technological pioneers and leading AI experts from across the country. The discussions will centre on future advancements, cultivating strategic alliances and formulating effective strategies for leveraging technology. Some of the key areas of focus include charting technology roadmaps and examining the policy ramifications necessary to bring about impactful social progress. Another first for this edition is that the nominations go beyond India to include Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines.

Criteria and categories for impact

The first prerequisite is that each of the submissions under the different awards categories must provide validated evidence of success, demonstrating a clear, measurable, practical and scalable societal impact. The focus is strictly on solutions that help address complex social challenges.

The awards will recognise contributions across six core areas,

Health and Sanitation: Acknowledging AI tools that improve disease detection, expand access to essential healthcare services, or enhance public hygiene. This covers remote diagnostics, personalised treatment plans and infrastructure monitoring to prevent public health crises.

Agriculture and Food Security: Celebrating innovations that boost crop yield, optimise resource usage and strengthen the food supply chain. This category includes predictive analytics for soil health, water management, tools that reduce post-harvest losses and distribution efficiency.

Environmental Stewardship: Highlighting solutions that address climate change, promote clean energy adoption or improve resource conservation. This includes AI applications focused on monitoring biodiversity, optimising supply chains for a circular economy and reducing carbon footprint.

Financial Empowerment: Focused on AI models that provide equitable access to banking, credit and essential financial services for underserved communities. Projects may include innovations in micro-lending, credit scoring for the unbanked and effective fraud detection for marginalised users.

Accessibility and Inclusion: Recognising technology that enhances accessibility, independence, and overall quality of life for differently-abled populations, including the development of adaptive technologies and tools for early intervention and diagnosis.

Learning and Livelihoods: Recognising projects that personalise learning, bridge skill gaps, or create new economic opportunities for individuals. This includes platforms that offer AI-driven vocational training, language translation and tools that match job seekers with relevant employment opportunities.

In a push to foster future talent and diversity, two important special awards categories have been created: the Young Innovators Award, which encourages students to develop AI-driven solutions for current issues, and the Women Innovators Award, which aims to promote gender parity by celebrating female pioneers in the AI-for-good space.

Application details

The submission window is tight: applications opened on October 15 and will close on November 5, 2025, with the main event scheduled for November 28, 2025. Following a comprehensive review process, two honours – Gold and Silver – will be bestowed in every category.

Insights from the 2024 edition

The foundation for this year’s ambitious program was laid by the first edition of the awards held on November 27, 2024 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. That first event, presented by Salesforce, validated the demand for a dedicated social impact platform by drawing more than 128 submissions across diverse fields.

The 2024 edition was a hub for thought leadership, hosting discussions on the ethical and functional deployment of AI. The schedule of events included a conversation between Salesforce’s Arundhati Bhattacharya and Reliance Jio’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr Shailesh Kumar, which focused on accelerating public welfare through digital means. An interesting panel addressed ‘Responsible AI: Keeping Humans in the Loop’, exploring the necessary governance for ethical technology roll-out. In addition, Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, delivered a keynote on the harmony between organisational purpose and scalable innovation.

The achievements of the first-ever Gold winners set a high bar for the 2025 cohort. These celebrated solutions included: Aquaconnect for sustainable fish farming (Agriculture), Taypro for robotic, waterless solar panel maintenance (Environment), a collaborative project between AIIMS and Ioncology.ai for early cancer diagnostics (Health), and Embibe for customised learning pathways (Education). The recognition of Sarvm AI for supporting small businesses also highlighted the wide potential of the movement.

Note to Readers: This is a Mint editorial initiative, sponsored by Salesforce.