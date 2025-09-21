Shoot iPhone videos with AirPods as your hidden mic: Here’s How

Recording high-quality video often requires clear audio, and Apple has introduced a feature in iOS 26 that makes this task more accessible. The latest update allows users to turn AirPods into wireless microphones while filming, giving creators more flexibility when capturing sound. Whether you are making a vlog, recording an event, or shooting content for social media, this option lets you keep your hands free while ensuring steady audio. Here’s how to use Apple AirPods as wireless microphones for clear audio while recording videos on iPhone.(Bloomberg)

How to Set Up AirPods as a Camera Microphone

To begin, make sure your AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3 are connected to your

iPhone or iPad. With your AirPods in your ears, follow these steps:

Open the Camera app.

Switch to Video mode.

Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open Control Centre.

Tap Camera Controls at the top. Under Audio & Video, tap Input and select your AirPods. You may also see Same as System as an available option. Keep in mind that this feature may not be available in all regions. Choose a Microphone Mode

Apple offers four microphone modes to adjust your recording environment:

Automatic: Let the device pick the best setting.

Let the device pick the best setting. Standard: Provides default audio processing.

Provides default audio processing. Voice Isolation: Focuses on speech while reducing background noise.

Focuses on speech while reducing background noise. Wide Spectrum: Captures a wider range of surrounding sounds.

Captures a wider range of surrounding sounds. These options allow you to tailor the audio quality based on your surroundings.

Start the Recording

Once everything is set, you can control the session directly through your AirPods. Press the stem to begin recording, and press it again when you are finished. This function adds convenience, especially when recording at a distance from your device.

iOS 26: Compatible Devices

Apple released iOS 26 in September 2025, introducing a new naming pattern by skipping versions 19 through 25. The update supports iPhone 11 and newer models, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

The full list of compatible models includes:

With this update, Apple has turned AirPods into more than just a tool for listening. They can now help deliver clear sound during video recordings, bridging the gap between convenience and functionality for iPhone users.