Smartphone safety tips: 5 ways to prevent online fraud, data theft

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyone’s life these days. There are phones available across various price categories. With increasing internet penetration across India, more and more people are being exposed to online threats. This, in turn, puts them at risk of significant monetary losses as well as personal data theft, which can lead to major privacy concerns. However, by following a set of basic online hygiene practices, you can stay ahead of the curve and remain safe online. Here are 5 such ways. Read on. Following basic digital hygiene can go a long way in preventing digital fraud.(Pexels)

1. Keep your phone software updated

Software updates are crucial, and you must install them as soon as they are released. Phone manufacturers roll out security updates to fix bugs and vulnerabilities that could make your device susceptible to hacking. Ignoring these updates can put your data at risk.

Brands like Apple and Google provide details on the vulnerabilities they have patched after releasing updates. This means that if you delay updating your phone, hackers may exploit those vulnerabilities before you secure your device. Therefore, you must prioritise installing updates immediately when they become available.

2. Avoid downloading APK files from unverified sources

Many scams today are carried out using APK files. APK stands for Android Application Package, the file format used to install apps on Android devices. While Android offers flexibility, sideloading apps from unverified sources can expose you to scams.

Modus operandi? Fraudsters often distribute APK files through platforms like WhatsApp, pretending to be bank employees or even sending fake wedding invitations. To stay safe, avoid downloading APKs from unknown websites and refrain from installing files sent via social media, and make it a priority to always install apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store.

3. Be cautious of suspicious links in SMS and WhatsApp messages

Imagine receiving a text message claiming you have won a big prize and need to click a link to claim it. While you might recognise this as a scam, many people fall for such tricks out of curiosity.

Clicking on suspicious links can lead to personal data theft or financial fraud. Scammers disguise their messages as giveaways, bank offers, or loan approvals to lure victims. As a rule of thumb, avoid clicking on links from unknown senders and always verify the authenticity of any message before taking action.

4. Watch out for fake WhatsApp calls from scammers

Have you heard of scams where fraudsters impersonate police officers, army personnel, or government officials? These scams are widespread on WhatsApp, Telegram, and similar platforms.

Scammers may claim that a parcel in your name was found containing illegal substances, or they might say that your loved one has been arrested. To increase fear, they may even manipulate voices to make the scam more convincing. These tactics are designed to pressure victims into transferring money.

If you receive such a call, remain calm, verify the information independently, and never send money to unknown individuals.

5. Use privacy features on your phone

Your smartphone comes with built-in privacy tools that can help protect your data. If you use an iPhone, features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and remote iPhone wipe add extra layers of security.

Android users also have privacy controls, such as app permission management and microphone/camera usage alerts. Make sure to familarise yourself with these features and use them to safeguard your personal information.