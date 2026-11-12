Smartwatch with health tracker: Monitor heart rate, sleep patterns and daily activity for everyday wellness

Smartwatches with health trackers offer a convenient way to monitor daily activity and keep an eye on key wellness metrics. Depending on the model, these wearables can track heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂) levels, sleep patterns, steps and calories burnt. Some models also include stress monitoring, menstrual health tracking and breathing exercises. These features help users understand their activity levels and daily routines through data displayed on the watch or a connected smartphone app.

Smartwatch with health tracker: Track daily activity and understand your health trends with ease. (AI Generated Image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Many smartwatches also offer multiple sports modes to record different workouts, along with reminders to stay active. Features such as Bluetooth calling, smartphone notifications and fitness tracking make them useful everyday companions. Whether you want to monitor your sleep, track your workouts or review daily activity, a smartwatch with health-tracking features can help you keep your wellness goals in focus.

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The boAt Wave Call 3 Smartwatch features a 1.83-inch HD display with animated watch faces and a functional crown for easy navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to manage calls directly from their wrist. The smartwatch includes heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking and step counting. Multiple sports modes help record daily workouts, while its IP68 rating offers protection against dust and water exposure during everyday activities.

Specifications Heart Rate Real-time heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking Automatic sleep monitoring Activity Tracking Multiple sports activity modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burnt tracking Reasons to Buy Bluetooth calling support IP68 water resistance Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS Basic HD display

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its calling features, display quality and useful health-tracking functions.

Why choose this product?

A practical smartwatch combining Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking and everyday convenience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 4 Smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with an Always-On function and a metal body. It supports Bluetooth calling, AI transcription and voice commands for added convenience. The watch also includes heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring, along with activity and calorie tracking. Its 10m water resistance makes it suitable for everyday use, while the display offers clear access to notifications and essential information.

Specifications Heart Rate Real-time heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking Detailed sleep pattern trackin Activity Tracking Multiple sports activity tracking Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burnt tracking Reasons to Buy 1.96-inch AMOLED display AI transcription and commands Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS AI needs phone connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers give it positive ratings for its display, design and everyday smartwatch features.

Why choose this product?

A metal-bodied smartwatch combining AMOLED visuals, Bluetooth calling and AI-powered convenience.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a lightweight fitness tracker designed to monitor daily activity, heart rate and sleep patterns. It features continuous heart rate monitoring, automatic sleep tracking and activity recognition to help users understand their fitness routines. The tracker records steps, distance and calories burned, while its colour touchscreen displays essential health statistics. It comes with small and large bands and includes a 3-month Google Health Premium membership.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking Light, Deep, REM sleep stages Activity Tracking Automatic exercise recognition Step Counting Daily steps and distance tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burned tracking Reasons to Buy Lightweight, comfortable design 3-month Premium membership Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS Limited smartwatch functionality

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, comfortable fit, reliable tracking and useful sleep monitoring features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for everyday fitness monitoring, detailed sleep insights and personalised health guidance.

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is a smartwatch designed for everyday connectivity, fitness tracking and convenience. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, stainless steel construction and Bluetooth calling. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. The watch also includes an adaptive Always-On Display, a functional crown and an AI voice assistant. Its design makes it suitable for both professional settings and everyday use.

Specifications Heart Rate Continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking Sleep duration and stages Activity Tracking 100+ sports modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calorie count monitoring Reasons to Buy Premium stainless steel design Vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS Limited battery backup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, bright display, Bluetooth calling and useful everyday features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for stylish design, convenient calling and essential health and fitness tracking.

The Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro is a smartwatch designed for everyday connectivity and fitness monitoring. It features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and a functional crown for easy navigation. Users can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. With over 100 sports modes, women's health tracking and IP68 water resistance, it supports different fitness routines. The watch also offers up to 5 days of battery life.

Specifications Heart Rate Continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking Daily sleep pattern monitoring Activity Tracking 100+ sports modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calorie count monitoring Reasons to Buy Large AMOLED display 100+ sports modes Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS Five-day battery life

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large AMOLED display, calling features, fitness tracking and comfortable everyday design.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a large display, health monitoring, Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes.

The Amazfit Active Max is a smartwatch designed for fitness tracking, outdoor activities and everyday health monitoring. It features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and offline maps for navigation. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. With over 170 sports modes and 4GB of storage, it supports varied fitness routines. The watch also offers 5 ATM water resistance and up to 25 days of battery life.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking REM, deep and light sleep Activity Tracking 170+ sports modes Step Counting Daily steps and distance tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burned monitoring Reasons to Buy Up to 25-day battery Built-in GPS and offline maps Reasons to Avoid Bulky 48.5mm dial No ECG functionality

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its long battery life, bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS and comprehensive fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for extended battery life, offline navigation, detailed health insights and versatile workout tracking.

The Titan Crest smartwatch combines everyday connectivity, health monitoring and fitness tracking in a stylish design. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an aluminium body and Bluetooth calling for convenient communication. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. With over 100 sports modes, a functional crown and AI Morning Briefs, the watch offers useful features for managing daily routines and staying connected.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking REM, deep and light sleep Activity Tracking 100+ sports modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calorie count monitoring Reasons to Buy 1.43-inch AMOLED display 100+ sports modes Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS Limited third-party app support

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its premium appearance, bright display, smooth functionality and useful health monitoring features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for stylish construction, Bluetooth calling, AI features and comprehensive everyday fitness tracking.

The Huawei Band 11 is a lightweight health and fitness tracker designed for everyday use. It features an ultra-slim design and supports Android and iOS devices. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. Its enhanced sleep tracking provides insights into different sleep stages, while activity monitoring helps track fitness routines. The tracker also records steps, distance and calories burned to support everyday wellness goals.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking REM, deep and light sleep Activity Tracking 100+ workout modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burned monitoring Reasons to Buy Ultra-slim, lightweight design Enhanced sleep tracking Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS No Bluetooth calling

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its comfortable fit, health monitoring features, sleep insights and easy everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for detailed sleep tracking, continuous health monitoring and lightweight everyday fitness tracking.

The Huawei Band 11 Metal is a lightweight health and fitness tracker designed for everyday wellness monitoring. It features an aluminium alloy case, a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and an ultra-slim design. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. Its enhanced sleep tracking provides insights into sleep quality, while multiple workout modes support fitness routines. The tracker is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking REM, deep and light sleep Activity Tracking 100+ workout modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burned monitoring Reasons to Buy Premium aluminium alloy body Enhanced sleep tracking Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS No Bluetooth calling

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight construction, bright AMOLED display, comfortable fit and comprehensive health tracking.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for enhanced sleep insights, all-day health monitoring and a lightweight metal design.

The Titan Celestor Swift is a GPS-enabled smartwatch designed for fitness tracking and everyday connectivity. It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and advanced workout modes. Users can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns and daily activity. Its specialised badminton and running modes offer detailed training insights, while zone-based training tracks workout intensity. The watch also includes AI Day Briefs, training readiness scores and recovery monitoring.

Specifications Heart Rate 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring Sleep Tracking REM, deep and light sleep Activity Tracking 100 multisport modes Step Counting Daily step count tracking Calorie Tracking Daily calories burned monitoring Reasons to Buy Built-in GPS navigation Advanced badminton mode Reasons to Avoid Five-day battery life Calling limited to Android

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its AMOLED display, GPS accuracy, specialised sports modes and detailed fitness tracking.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for GPS navigation, advanced workout analysis, recovery insights and specialised badminton tracking.

What health parameters can a smartwatch track?

Most health-tracking smartwatches monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep patterns, steps, calories burned and physical activity.

Can a smartwatch monitor heart rate and sleep accurately?

Smartwatches use optical sensors to track heart rate and estimate sleep duration and stages. However, readings may vary and should not replace medical assessments.

What features should I look for in a health-tracking smartwatch?

Look for continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, activity tracking, step counting, calorie monitoring and good battery life.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing smartwatches with health trackers:

1. Health monitoring features: Check for heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking and stress monitoring to understand daily health patterns.

2. Activity tracking: Look for step counting, calorie tracking, distance measurement and multiple sports modes.

3. Sensor accuracy: Choose a smartwatch with reliable sensors for consistent health and fitness readings.

4. Battery life: Consider battery backup, especially if you plan to use continuous health monitoring.

5. Display and comfort: Choose a clear display and lightweight design for comfortable all-day wear.

6. Water resistance: Check the water resistance rating for protection during workouts and everyday use.

7. Device compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch supports your Android or iOS smartphone.

3 best features of smartwatch with health trackers:

Product Fitness Monitoring Health Monitoring Sports Tracking boAt Wave Call 3 Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, SpO2 Multiple sports modes Noise ColorFit Ultra 4 Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate monitoring Activity and workout tracking Fitbit Inspire 3 Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking Exercise tracking Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep Multiple activity modes Fastrack Astor FS1 Pro Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, SpO2, women's health 100+ sports modes Amazfit Active Max Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking 170+ sports modes Titan Crest Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, health tracking 100+ sports modes Huawei Band 11 (Black) Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking Multiple workout modes Huawei Band 11 Metal (Beige) Steps, calories, activity tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking Multiple workout modes Titan Celestor Swift Steps, calories, training load Heart rate, sleep, readiness Advanced badminton and running modes

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FAQs on smartwatches with health trackers What health features should a smartwatch have? Look for heart rate, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking features.

Can smartwatches track sleep patterns? Yes, many models monitor sleep duration and different sleep stages.

Are smartwatch health readings accurate? They offer estimates; readings may vary and are not medical diagnoses.

Can a smartwatch monitor heart rate throughout the day? Yes, many models offer continuous or periodic heart rate monitoring.

Are smartwatches with health trackers suitable for daily use? Yes, they help monitor activity, fitness levels and basic health trends.

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