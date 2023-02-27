Snapchat introduces ‘My AI’ chatbot: All you need to know

Snapchat has become the latest company to launch its own chatbot, and has introduced ‘My AI’ to the world. The company took to its official blog to unveil the chatbot which, it said, will start rolling out this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal,” said Snapchat.

Here's all you need to know about Snapchat's 'My AI':

(1.) As per the instant messaging service, the chatbot runs on the latest version of the GPT technology developed by OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research lab behind the revolutionary ChatGPT software.

(2.) Snapchat says it has customised the GPT technology for My AI. For now, the chatbot is being made available as an experimental feature, and only for subscribers of Snapchat+, the social network's $3.99 monthly subscription service.

(3.) Users can make ‘My AI your own’ by giving it a name; they can also customise their wallpaper for their chat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Snapchat, however, concedes that as with all AI-powered chatbots, this one, too, can be tricked into 'saying just about anything.' All conversations between a person and the AI tool will be stored, and reviewed to improve the product experience.

(5.) Also, users can share their feedback on My AI. For this, they must press and hold on any message from it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail