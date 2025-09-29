Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor: 5 ways it will transform Android phones in 2026

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, which sets the stage for next-generation Android smartphones. The new processor succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, with a simplified naming scheme that highlights both its flagship status and its fifth-generation technology. Qualcomm has recently unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor to power the next-gen Android phones.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 promises improvements across performance, AI capabilities, video, gaming, battery efficiency, and connectivity. Here are the key changes users can expect in upcoming Android devices.

On-Device AI Learning

Smartphone makers are increasingly focused on AI features. Qualcomm’s latest processor enables on-device AI that can learn continuously and process multimodal models offline. This allows phones to understand user habits and preferences, automating more tasks without sending data to the cloud.

The chip achieves this through an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU) that is 37% faster while using 16% less power. Qualcomm says this will let devices perform AI-driven actions more efficiently and consistently.

Video Recording Upgrades

Android smartphones have often competed closely with iPhones in photography, but video recording usually lags behind. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 introduces support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, launched with Android 16.

The new codec allows high-bitrate, professional-level video capture, and each video frame can serve as a high-resolution still image. This upgrade aims to bring Android video quality closer to what iPhones offer, making the platform more appealing to content creators.

Faster CPU and Console-Level Gaming

Performance receives a substantial boost with third-generation Oryon cores reaching speeds up to 4.6GHz. Qualcomm reports a 20% increase in CPU performance compared with the previous generation, while the GPU delivers a 23% performance increase with 20% lower power consumption.

For gaming, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 supports Unreal Engine 5 and includes Adreno High Performance Memory (HPM), a dedicated cache that allows smoother and longer gaming sessions. Qualcomm is collaborating with studios such as miHoYo, NetEase, and Tencent to optimise games for this feature.

Improved Battery Life

Battery efficiency is a recurring demand for flagship smartphones. Built on a 3nm process, the new chipset is 35% more power-efficient than its predecessor. This improvement means Android devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 can handle demanding tasks while consuming less energy, potentially extending battery life significantly.

Enhanced Connectivity

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 integrates Qualcomm’s X85 modem, offering download speeds up to 12.5Gbps and upload speeds up to 3.7Gbps, a nearly 25% increase over the previous generation. The processor also supports FastConnect 7900, bringing Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and UWB capabilities to compatible devices. Qualcomm emphasizes that these features are more power-efficient, which could also contribute to longer battery life.

With these upgrades, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 aims to strengthen Android devices across AI, video, gaming, battery, and connectivity, making 2026 a notable year for flagship smartphones.