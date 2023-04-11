Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Some Apple services down for several users in the US: Downdetector

Some Apple services down for several users in the US: Downdetector

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 11, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Over 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the US.

Several Apple Inc services including Apple Music, the support service and Apple store, were down for thousands of users on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.(Representative image/istock)

More than 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states platform services app store apple inc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP