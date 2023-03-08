Sons of the Forest 's mind bending ending explained: Deciphering fan theories

The video game "Sons of the Forest" has left players with more questions than answers after its ending. While the lore can be found in the papers scattered throughout the game, they only provide small pieces of the puzzle, making it difficult for players to understand the whole story.

One of the most significant moments in the game is the appearance of a huge golden cube buried deep underground. The player character, alongside Timmy LeBlanc from "The Forest," uses a golden armour to battle their way through mutant cannibals to reach the cube. Once inside, Timmy shows the player a laptop with a 15-second countdown, and as the time is winding down, he splits into multiple copies of himself.

This event causes one of the walls of the cube to disappear, revealing a futuristic city on a different planet with flying cars and advanced architecture. Then, the wall behind the player character opens up, revealing a huge mutant in a cave. Virginia, the player's companion, has a negative physical reaction to the events and collapses into the player's arms. The screen fades to the player on the beach with Timmy and Eric, where they have to make a choice: join them and leave the island or stay.

Sons of the Forest ending fan theories

Fans of the game have speculated several theories about the game's ending, although none have been confirmed by the game's developers.

One of the most widely believed theories is that the two unnamed humans the player repeatedly runs into are Timmy and Eric LeBlanc from "The Forest." This is supported by the younger man's scars in "Sons of the Forest" matching Timmy's scars from "The Forest." The older man's yelling "Get down, son" also suggests a parental connection, indicating that the duo is Timmy and Eric LeBlanc.

Another popular theory is that the cube travels between dimensions, as one of its walls opens up to show a futuristic city. Players believe that the cube itself can travel between dimensions, as suggested by a document found in the bunker with the golden armour. The email reads, "Our records show that more research will be needed regarding - The artefact causes a Brief Dimensional Switch." A book titled "Parallel Universes and Travel Between Them" by Tim LeBlanc further supports this theory.

Some players speculate that the reason Timmy and Eric are in the game is to find a way to cure Timmy's inner demons. The appearance of multiple copies of Timmy suggests that the cube may have the ability to cure him of his demons, explaining why the duo is on the island. However, this theory remains unconfirmed.

In conclusion, while the ending of "Sons of the Forest" leaves players with more questions than answers, several theories exist to help players understand what it means. The game is still in early access, and the overall story may change as updates are made to the game.

