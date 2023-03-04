Revive your fallen companion: Guide to resurrect Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Kelvin, the super helpful NPC in Sons of the Forest, is an asset to have in your gameplay. However, if he takes damage and dies, he won't come back to life, at least not officially in the game. But, there's a way to revive Kelvin if you're willing to dig into your save files and make some changes. In this step-by-step guide, we'll show you how to resurrect Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.

Step 1. Create a new save slot

Before we begin, it's recommended to create a new save slot in case you make a mistake during the process.

Step 2. Access the Save Files

Open Windows Explorer and paste the following into the top bar:

Click on the directory with the long number. You’ll see some more directories with long numbers.

Step 3. Find the Most Recent Directory

Click on the directory with the most recent date modified.

Step 4. Open GameStateSaveData.json in Wordpad

Inside the directory, double-click on the file GameStateSaveData.json. When you’re asked to choose a program to open it with, choose Wordpad.

Step 5. Change “IsRobbyDead” from True to False

Use CTRL-F to bring up the find box and search for “IsRobbyDead\”:true. Change the :true to :false.

Step 6. Open SaveData.json in Wordpad

Double click on the file SaveData.json, open it in Wordpad, and use CTRL-F to open the find box.

Step 7. Change “State” from 6 to 2

Search for this string: “TypeId\”:9. Don’t change that string but look a bit further down for \”State\”:6 and change it to \”State\”:2

Step 8. Change Kelvin's Health

Use CTRL-F again and search for “Health\”:0. Change the first 0 to 100.

Step 9. Save the File

Finally, exit and save the file.

Step 10. Open the Saved Game

Now, when you open the saved game, Kelvin should be alive again.

Resurrecting Kelvin in Sons of the Forest is a straightforward process. All you need to do is navigate through your save files, make a few changes, and save the file. With these steps, you'll have Kelvin back to help you in no time. Remember to create a new save slot before starting the process, just in case something goes wrong.