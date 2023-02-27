Home / Technology / Who is Kelvin the weird AI companion winning hearts in Sons of the Forest

Who is Kelvin the weird AI companion winning hearts in Sons of the Forest

The biggest talking points for the game has been Kelvin, an AI companion already so beloved by the gamers that they are not able to stop talking about it

Kelvin the AI companion in Sons of the Forest
Kelvin may have suffered brain damage, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the most beloved companion in the world of video games. In the newly-released Early Access game, Sons of the Forest, Kelvin is an AI character who is always there to lend a helping hand to players.

While he may not be able to hear or speak, players can communicate with Kelvin via a notepad, which makes for some hilarious interactions. Some players have reported that Kelvin's behaviour can be quite strange at times, like when he starts chopping down the tree-house that you built instead of the free-standing trees. And watch out, because he has a habit of showing up out of nowhere and giving players a scare.

Despite all of his quirks, the Sons of the Forest community has fallen in love with Kelvin. They have even started protecting him like he's their own child. The developers, Endnight games, have big plans for Kelvin, including adding more tasks for him to do and giving him his own epilogue if players keep him alive.

Kelvin may be just one part of Sons of the Forest, but he has quickly become the star of the show. With his strange behaviour and lovable personality, Kelvin is well on his way to becoming the best helper in video games for 2023.

