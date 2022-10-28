Sony launches earphone made from materials of recycled plastic bottles

Sony Electronics has introduced the LinkBuds S Earth Blue TWS earphones made entirely out of recycled water bottles. The Japanese tech behemoth informed in a tweet, “LinkBuds S is now available in Earth Blue. The headphones are made from recycled water bottles and to help conservation activities, Sony is donating $500,000 (around ₹4 crore) to conservation.org.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand-new earphones provide multi-point connectivity for pairing with two devices. The LinkBuds S Earth Blue earphones have a distinctive marble pattern in an Earth Blue colour. It has a marble design because of the recycled water bottle body and casing.

Sony's Road to Zero initiative

LinkBuds S Earth Blue is part of Sony's Road to Zero initiative. Road to Zero is Sony's global environmental plan, striving to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of its products and business activities. By 2050, the company aims to cut its environmental footprint to zero.

Marble design and long battery life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The in-ear design of the Sony LinkBuds S ensures a secure fit in the ear. It provides environmental noise management, active noise cancellation, and sound isolation. Along with 360 Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos, it contains a built-in microphone. It features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, which has better audio quality and coverage.

The LinkBuds S has a six- hour battery life and a 14 hour battery life when used with the charging case. The battery can be fully charged in two hours, while a quick charge through USB-C may be completed in five minutes and still allow an hour of listening. Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa are all supported with Sony LinkBuds S. Extra Small, Small, Medium, and XL are the four sizes of ear tips included in the kit.

Price and availability

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sony LinkBuds S Earth Blue is priced at $199.99 (approximately Rs.16,500) and can be purchased directly from Sony Electronics as well as Amazon and other authorized retailers this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail