Sony launches its biggest Bravia TV yet, with a price higher than many SUV cars in India

Sony is betting big on premium home entertainment in India. At an event in New Delhi on Monday, the company expanded its BRAVIA True RGB lineup with a new 115-inch BRAVIA 9II, the largest television Sony has ever introduced in the country.

The 115-inch BRAVIA 9II features a 12-speaker Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system comprising two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers and two tweeters. (Hindustan Times)

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The massive TV is listed at a Best Buy price of ₹28,99,990, while its MRP stands at ₹45,99,900, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category. With the new addition, Sony's True RGB television portfolio now spans screen sizes from 55 inches to 115 inches.

A TV designed to bring the cinema home

The highlight of the new BRAVIA 9II is its 115-inch 4K LCD panel powered by Sony's True RGB technology. Instead of using a conventional Mini LED backlight, the TV employs the company's RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, which independently controls red, green and blue LEDs. Sony says this approach delivers more accurate colours, deeper contrast and improved brightness while reducing colour blooming.

The TV is powered by Sony's XR Processor and supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion during sports broadcasts, movies and gaming sessions. It also includes Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support, along with Sony's image processing technologies such as XR Contrast Booster, XR Motion Clarity and XR Clear Image.

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Sony has also packed in features like X-Wide Angle Pro, which keeps colours consistent even when viewed from the side, Luminance Booster Pro for brighter highlights, and Smooth Colour Gradation to minimise visible colour banding.

One notable omission is Immersive Black Screen Pro, Sony's low-reflection display treatment, which is available on other BRAVIA 9II models but not on the 115-inch variant.

Built for movies, gaming, and large living rooms

Audio has received a significant upgrade as well. The 115-inch BRAVIA 9II features a 12-speaker Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system comprising two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers and two tweeters. The setup supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS, aiming to deliver a theatre-like sound experience without relying on external speakers.

On the software side, the TV runs Google TV, offering access to streaming apps, personalised recommendations and voice controls. Sony also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will arrive through a future over-the-air update, bringing AI-powered search and voice interactions to supported models.

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{{^usCountry}} Gamers haven't been left out either. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 features including 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC and Sony's Auto HDR Tone Mapping for PlayStation 5. BRAVIA lineup expands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gamers haven't been left out either. The TV supports HDMI 2.1 features including 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC and Sony's Auto HDR Tone Mapping for PlayStation 5. BRAVIA lineup expands {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside the flagship, Sony refreshed its BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II series in India.

BRAVIA 9II starts at ₹ 8,39,900 while the BRAVIA 711 starts at ₹ 3,59,900.

The BRAVIA 9II starts at ₹8,39,900 for the 75-inch model, while the 85-inch variant is priced at ₹9,89,900. The BRAVIA 7II lineup begins at ₹3,59,900 for the 55-inch model and is also available in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

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Sony said demand for larger televisions continues to grow in India, particularly in the premium segment above 55 inches. With the 115-inch BRAVIA 9II, the company is clearly targeting buyers looking to recreate a dedicated home theatre setup, even if it comes with a price tag that's comparable to a brand-new car or maybe an ultra-luxurious Euro Trip.