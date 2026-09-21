Sony LinkBuds Clip Review: An open-ear surprise with lovely vocals and a fit that needs patience - HT Verified

Sony LinkBuds Clip HT Verified Review: Never had I ever experienced a toxic relationship which devoted lovers still keep coming back to, until I got my hands on the Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds. I am getting ahead of myself, so let’s first understand what the LinkBuds Clip earbuds actually are. This Sony audio product is an open-ear earbud that projects sound into your ear without sitting in the ear canal, letting you stay connected to the outside world without the annoyance of ANC. Having never used such a device before, listening to a song with the LinkBuds Clip alone almost sold me on its vision, given how good they sound.

The LinkBuds Clip make open-ear listening genuinely appealing, pairing detailed vocals with excellent microphones and dependable battery life. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

As the day of using these Sony open-ear earbuds turned into weeks, I soon ran into some quirks that led me to the thoughts mentioned at the start. To be clear, they won’t constitute dealbreakers for most people, and the LinkBuds Clip has plenty of redeeming qualities. With that said, these quirks still made my admiration for these Sony open-ear earbuds somewhat waver. Here’s everything you need to know about what the LinkBuds Clip absolutely nails and where it falls short. Before exploring my opinion of these earbuds, let’s take a look at their specifications:

Specifications Sony LinkBuds Clips Driver 10mm Frequency response 20 Hz- 20 kHz Codec support SBC, AAC Bluetooth v5.3 Charging Wired IP Rating IPX4 Charging case weight Approx 42 grams

Sony LinkBuds Clip Audio Quality: Tujhe Mein Rab Dikhta Hai played to the LinkBuds Clip’s strengths, while Boombastic exposed its bass weakness

I long assumed an earbud had to stay inside the ear canal to deliver mesmerising quality, but I am glad Sony broke that misconception with the LinkBuds Clip.

First off, Bollywood music sounds incredible with these earbuds. When the instruments converge harmoniously at some point in these songs, the LinkBuds Clip always melts my heart with how it renders them. These open-ear earbuds allow each instrument to make its presence felt.

I first experienced this strength while listening to Tujhe Mein Rab Dikhta Hai. Unexpectedly, the LinkBuds Clip revealed its ace just as the song began, with the santoor ringing out, the harmonium humming beneath, the tabla setting the rhythm, and the tambourine jingling softly.

Not limited to the instruments, these Sony open-ear earbuds handle vocals brilliantly as well. When Rihanna sings her heart out in Don’t Stop the Music, with the chant “Mama-say, mama-sa” echoing in the background, the LinkBuds Clip still lets me make out her inflection, articulation, and cadence.

The low-end spectrum, or the bass in layperson's terms, is where these Sony open-ear earbuds didn’t impress me much. When I listened to Boombastic by Shaggy, I noticed the LinkBuds Clip let the synth bass and drum kit shine through, but they weren’t as impactful as the song intended. This was also evident when I watched anime series and films with these Sony open-ear earbuds, where sound effects such as explosions and other low-frequency-heavy moments didn’t have the same impact as the scenes demanded.

Playing around with the Hard preset on the equaliser in Sony’s Sound Connect app did recover some bass on the LinkBuds Clip. But it still wasn’t on par with what you would get from a regular pair of earbuds. By the way, you can completely customise the LinkBuds Clip’s EQ using Sony’s proprietary audio app.

With all that said, vocals in these media, particularly dialogue in SFX-heavy scenes, are easy to discern with the LinkBuds Clip. While watching Lanterns on Jio Hotstar, I could easily pick out the tension in John Stewart's voice as he watched someone get bombarded by space explosions. Songs and films aside, I had a great time catching up on audio podcasts with the LinkBuds Clip, as the dialogue between the host and their guest often sounded crystal clear.

In terms of audio quality, the LinkBuds Clip falls short primarily on loudness. I recently started using a treadmill on a regular basis to shed some weight. To add some excitement to my daily runs, I tried listening to upbeat songs with these Sony open-ear earbuds. Unfortunately, that’s when I felt switching from the LinkBuds Clip to a regular pair of earbuds was a wiser decision. Even at full volume, it couldn’t block the treadmill's whirring. The very purpose of these Sony open-ear earbuds, i.e. staying connected to the outside world, became their own sworn enemy here, making my experience rather lacklustre.

Sony LinkBuds Clip App Support and Features: A few smart touches make living with these earbuds much easier

Like every Sony earbud, the LinkBuds Clip works with the SoundConnect app, available on both iOS and Android. The brand has packed this app with plenty of useful features.

The Sound Connect app expands the LinkBuds Clip’s versatility with EQ, gestures, and useful listening modes.

Beyond the equaliser, the SoundConnect app lets users choose the Listening mode, which determines how the LinkBuds Clip behaves in a given situation. For instance, Voice Boost increases the LinkBuds Clip’s voice volume, allowing people to listen to podcasts comfortably while commuting in a busy environment.

The app also lets you automatically start playing songs in certain scenarios, like travelling to work by bus. Although the SoundConnect app offers 360° spatial audio, I didn’t notice any meaningful difference when using it with the LinkBuds Clip.

Beyond these audio-specific features, the app also lets you customise what a tap on the clip area next to the earbud’s battery pack does. For instance, you can triple-tap either earbud to open Spotify instantly and resume the song from where you left off. In my case, I set the left earbud to shuffle through songs and the right earbud to play/pause. As I used these controls regularly, I found that switching to high sensitivity improved the LinkBuds Clip’s tap detection.

Speaking of the earbuds themselves, the LinkBuds Clip supports Google Fast Pair, so opening the lid instantly displays the earbuds’ name on your smartphone and lets you pair seamlessly. They also support multi-device connection, which worked flawlessly during my use. For instance, the LinkBuds Clip automatically paused music on my MacBook, letting me take a call on my Android smartphone without manually switching.

The only caveat is that the LinkBuds Clip doesn’t support auto ear detection, so removing either earbud from your ear canal doesn’t pause the media on your connected device.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Design and Build Quality: A clever idea that does not quite account for every pair of ears

The LinkBuds Clip comes with a boxy charging case that is narrower but taller than Apple’s AirPods case. It slips easily into a large pocket but protrudes noticeably from a tighter one.

The LinkBuds Clip’s case looks distinctive and practical, but its hinge fails to match its premium price.

Its shape instantly reminded me of a vada pav. Unlike a vada pav, the lid and the dock of the LinkBuds Clip’s case have different textures. The lid has a glossy finish, while the dock has a matte texture.

The case looks particularly appealing in the Greige colourway, which most people would simply call beige. Despite the glossy lid, this colour aces at concealing fingerprint smudges.

However, the case’s hinge doesn’t feel on par with the ₹18,990 price Sony charges for the LinkBuds Clip. It falls short of delivering the satisfying experience people expect when opening and closing the case. Similarly, the pairing button on the back of its dock feels rather mushy for my liking. Had Sony worked on these minor details, the case would have elevated the LinkBuds Clip even further.

That said, Sony added a thoughtful touch to the dock that redeems some points. To help users identify which earbud belongs on each side, the dock repels an earbud if you try to place it on the wrong side. So, if you put the right earbud in the left slot, it pushes back instead of staying in place.

As for the earbuds themselves, Sony has given the LinkBuds Clip a distinctive design. A C-shaped silicone bridge connects the battery barrel to the earpiece, which is housed in a ball-shaped casing.

The LinkBuds Clip has a distinctive design, though hooking each earbud securely takes patience.

Wearing each earbud takes some effort and patience. It took me more than a day to get used to hooking them onto my ears properly.

Even after I figured out how to put on the LinkBuds Clip, I still wasn’t comfortable with the fit. I feel my ears are slightly wider than average, so the C-shaped bridge feels tighter around them. This, in turn, causes the battery barrel to press uncomfortably against the antihelix, the inner ridge of my ear. The discomfort became so noticeable during use that I actually had to look up the name of the part of my ear causing it.

The LinkBuds Clip feels uncomfortable on wider ears, with its tight bridge creating noticeable pressure during use.

It’s worth noting that when my colleague, whose ears are wider than mine, wore these Sony open-ear earbuds, the audio leakage became more noticeable. I believe the LinkBuds Clip sat farther from the ear canal than Sony intended, which may have contributed to the increased sound leakage.

That said, I didn’t notice any audio leakage when I stood beside my mum while she wore the LinkBuds Clip. Perhaps her ears fit the earbuds better, allowing them to sit at the intended distance from the ear canal.

The LinkBuds Clip can minimise audio leakage when its fit keeps them closer to the ear canal.

I want to give credit where it is due. As with the earbuds case, Sony added a thoughtful touch to the LinkBuds Clip, making it more convenient to use. Although both earbuds share the same shape, the brand added a tiny protrusion only on the battery barrel of the left earbud, making it easy to tell which earbud you are putting on.

The LinkBuds Clip has an IPX4 rating, meaning it can withstand sweat and light splashes. However, if you sweat heavily during strenuous workouts, prolonged exposure to sweat could affect its longevity.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Mics: Sony clearly knew the world would not stay quiet

Given that the LinkBuds Clip is designed with the outdoors in mind, I have to praise Sony for its excellent microphone tuning. To test the microphones, I stood beside my running microwave, wore the Sony open-ear earbuds, and spoke to my cousin for a minute.

During the call, he said my voice came through crystal clear, and the microwave noise wasn’t noticeable. This is particularly impressive because my microwave measured 77.4 dB on a sound level meter, which is roughly comparable to the noise level of regular city traffic.

I also think Sony’s decision to incorporate a bone conduction sensor played a major role. For those unfamiliar, it picks up vibrations from your voice through the bones around your ear, helping separate your voice from background noise.

Sony LinkBuds Clip Battery and Charging: The battery life quietly did exactly what I needed

The LinkBuds Clip delivered on Sony’s claimed nine-hour battery life during my use. I never once felt the need to quickly put the earbuds back in the charging case, even after wearing them for more than an hour at a time. In my experience, I also had to top up the case only once a week.

Although the case doesn’t support wireless charging, which is disappointing given the LinkBuds Clip’s price, a minute of wired charging delivers an hour and 20 minutes of audio playback.

Verdict:

The Sony LinkBuds Clip surprised me with how enjoyable they were to listen to. Instruments came through with clarity, vocals sounded natural, and the microphones handled background noise remarkably well. The Sound Connect app added useful controls, while multipoint connectivity and nine-hour battery life made them convenient for everyday use. But the experience wasn't without compromises. The case felt less refined than expected at this price, and it took some getting used to for the earbuds to sit comfortably. Their fit may also vary considerably from one ear to another. The bass lacked punch, and they struggled to get loud enough in noisy surroundings. Even so, the LinkBuds Clip made open-ear listening genuinely appealing.

Category Metric / Feature Measured Value / Specification Context & Reviewer Findings Pricing Retail Price ₹ 18,990 Cited as high relative to the feel of the case hinge and lack of wireless charging Physical Dimensions & Build Case Weight ~42 g Boxy "vada pav" form factor; taller and narrower than an AirPods case Driver Size 10 mm Powers the open-ear acoustic chamber Ingress Protection IPX4 Resists sweat and light splashes; prolonged heavy sweat may impact longevity Battery & Power Earbud Playback 9 hours Met the claimed 9-hour battery life during testing Quick Charge 1 min charge = 80 mins playback Wired charging only (no wireless charging supported) Case Recharge Frequency ~1 time per week Routine top-up frequency under the reviewer's weekly usage Audio Performance Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Vocals and instruments separated cleanly; low-end bass lacked punch Codec Support SBC, AAC Standard Bluetooth audio streaming codecs Max Volume / Isolation Fails to overcome treadmill noise Open design could not overcome treadmill motor sound even at 100% volume Microphone & Noise Handling Ambient Noise Isolation 77.4 dB suppressed Clear voice pickup next to a 77.4 dB microwave (equivalent to city traffic) via bone conduction sensor Call Test Duration 1 minute Voice remained crystal-clear to the caller with no noticeable background noise Connectivity & Controls Bluetooth Version v5.3 Supports Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity Tap Gesture Sensitivity Triple-tap shortcut Configurable per earbud (e.g., Spotify resume, track skip, play/pause) Ergonomics & Fit Adjustment Period >1 day Learning curve required to properly hook the C-shaped bridge onto the ear

Audio / TWS evaluation

Test Result Score Sound quality Bass tightness, vocal clarity and treble 8.5 / 10 Noise Cancellation Cuts fan hum and traffic drone? Almost yes, but struggles to eliminate annoying treadmill motor sound, even at full volume 6.5 / 10 Mic clarity Crystal clear amid a running microwave, which gets as loud as regular city traffic 10 / 10 Comfort & fit Uncomfortable fit for wider ears due to the tight C-shaped bridge and added pressure 6.5 / 10 1-minute quick charge 80 minutes of actual playback 8 / 10

Final Verdict: HT Verified Recommended (Scores Above 7.5 Qualify)

Overall score: 7.9 / 10

FAQs Are the Sony LinkBuds Clip comfortable to wear? The comfort depends largely on ear shape. On wider ears, the C-shaped bridge can feel tight and cause pressure around the antihelix. However, smaller ears may fit better, allowing the earbuds to sit closer to their intended position and potentially reducing audio leakage.

Do the Sony LinkBuds Clip have good sound quality? Yes. They deliver clear vocals and detailed instrument separation, although the bass lacks the depth and impact of conventional in-ear earbuds.

Are the Sony LinkBuds Clip good for phone calls? Yes. Their microphones perform particularly well outdoors and in noisy surroundings. In testing, voices remained clear even with a microwave producing 77.4 dB of background noise.

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