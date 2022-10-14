Soon, modified WhatsApp messages to show 'Edited' label: Report

WhatsApp is about to add a new Editing Messages feature, with the help of which users will be able to edit the even sent message. Now it is hinted that along with the edited message, users will also see the label of Edited.

According to WABetaInfo, a website which tracks updates on the messaging app, users will get 15 minutes to edit the message. Although it is still in the development stage, WhatsApp Android 2.22.22.14 beta users can already access it.

Official information awaited

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed whether the message can be edited even after being read. Also, it cannot be said for sure how much time will be given to edit the sent message when the receiver’s phone is turned off. This feature is currently in the developing phase. No official information has come out on the timeline of the roll out.

Taking screenshot in WhatsApp to be restricted

Another new feature that is anticipated to be introduced in WhatsApp is to prohibit taking screenshots of messages sent with View Once enabled.

According to report, even screen recordings of these messages cannot be done. The company has already made this feature available to some beta testers.

The feature of creating polls will come soon

A feature allowing WhatsApp users to create polls will also be rolled out soon. The ability to create polls in WhatsApp is already available to some beta users. Version 2.22.1.16 of WhatsApp for Android supports this feature. Furthermore, this function is not simply limited to group administrators. In the upcoming days, it is anticipated that the tech company will also release the stable version for people everywhere.

