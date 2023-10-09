Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Soon, pinned posts on X will get added to 'Highlights' tab automatically: Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Highlights tab went live in June, when the microblogging platform was still called ‘Twitter.’ The social network got rebranded to 'X' in July.

The Highlights tab on X (formerly Twitter) – the feature went live in June – will soon see pinned posts being added to it automatically, billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, announced on Sunday.

The 'Highlights' tab went live in July (Representational Photo)

Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk announced this through a post in which he endorsed Highlights tab as a feature X account holders must use to ensure their replies do not get lost in a conversation thread.

“Remember to add your notable posts to your Highlights tab. This is a good way to surface your replies that are otherwise buried deep in a conversation chain. Soon, when you pin a post, it will be automatically added to your highlights as a convenience,” the world's richest person stated.

It must be noted, however, that the feature is accessible only for X Premium (previously Twitter Blue) subscribers; X Premium, which comes at $8 a month, adds a blue checkmark to verify profiles on the Musk-owned social network, and offers early access to select features.

What is ‘Highlights’ tab?

As the name suggests, it allows people to save their favourite posts in a separate tab, labelled as ‘Highlights,’ on their profile. To use it:

(1.) Look for the post you want to highlight and go to the three dots at the top-right corner of the post.

(2.) Click on the three dots and, from the menu that appears, select ‘Add/remove from highlights.’

(3.) The post will now be showcased in the Highlights tab on your account.

