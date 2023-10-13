Soon UPI payments can be made by speaking local language

Bhashini, the government's AI language translation platform, is set to enhance linguistic inclusion in UPI payments by introducing voice-based services within the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This includes voice-activated features for various transactions like checking bank balances, B2B transfers, electricity payments, Fastag recharges, and more, reported Economic Times.

Bhashini' exihit at G20 Summit demonstrated real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages.(PIB)

Amitabh Nag, the chief executive of Bhashini, said, "In some way, we are looking to bridge the digital and literacy divide to a large extent, and for that, it is important for us to facilitate transactions. NPCI is one such case, and the farmer bot (for PM Kisan Yojana) is another case," the report added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced NPCI's Hello! UPI initiative in September. This initiative is designed to enable users to make voice-enabled UPI payments through apps, telecom calls, and IoT devices.

What is Bhashini?

Bhashini serves as India's artificial intelligence-driven language translation platform. Its primary objective is to facilitate easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and to support the creation of content in Indian languages.

Furthermore, it aims to make Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) resources available in the public domain for use by Indian MSMEs, startups, and individual innovators.

During the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Digital India Experience Zone was established as a key attraction to showcase India's success in implementing digital transformation. At the Bhashini exhibit, real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages was demonstrated.

PM Modi has termed the AI-powered language translation platform as a tool to support digital inclusion.

