Spatial audio, 2x more active noise cancellation: Apple launches AirPods Pro 2

Apple Inc late Wednesday launched the company's new model of wireless Bluetooth earphones- the AirPods Pro 2 during the annual event 'Far Out' in California's Cupertino. The new airpods have been priced at $299 ( ₹23,829) and will be available from September 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AirPods Pro 2 comes with 2x more active noise cancellation, personalised spatial audio, 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, touch control, an in-case speaker, adaptive transparency and many other features.

The new wireless earphones also include an updated carrying case with speaker holes that can make a noise to help customers find the device.

The Indian price of the AirPods Pro 2 is yet to be revealed.

The AirPods Pro 2 comes with a range of features.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AirPods were first announced by Apple Inc back in September 2016 alongside the iPhone 7. In two years, they became the technological giant's most popular accessory.

AirPods are an increasingly critical part of Apple’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which brought in about $8 billion in revenue last quarter, according to a report by news agency Bloomberg.

During Apple's Far Out event late Wednesday, a range of new iPhone 14 models and different Apple Watches were launched.

iPhone 14 will be available at $799 and customers can buy the iPhone 14 Plus at $899. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, with the Pro Max model costing $1,099.

The three watches that have been launched by Apple are- Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON