After global outage, Spotify services mostly restored

Reuters |
Apr 19, 2023 07:44 PM IST

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify said in a tweet.

Spotify Technology SA quickly rebounded from a global outage on Wednesday that briefly affected thousands of listeners.

The Spotify app on an iPad is pictured.(AP)

As of about 8:54 a.m. in New York, about 2,000 people reported having a problem connecting with the music-streaming app, according to internet monitoring site Downdetector. That was down from almost 18,000 just about an hour earlier.

The company had 205 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

