After travelling through a galaxy far, far away here's when Bethesda's Starfield is finally set to launch

Gamers eagerly anticipating the release of Bethesda's Starfield will have to wait a bit longer. The game has been delayed once again, but it has now been confirmed to launch on September 6, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X and S. Bethesda announced the new release date in an official trailer, and promised more information in a Starfield Direct event on June 11.

In the announcement trailer, Todd Howard, the game director, said that they have been pouring their hearts into the game. “We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised how much we can pour. It is large. We’re playing the game all the time.”

Howard added that there’s a lot to explore in the game, which will offer a unique experience with many of the hallmarks that gamers expect from Bethesda. “There’s so much that we still have to show you. The game has many of the hallmarks that you'd expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

The initial release date for Starfield was November 11, 2022. However, it was delayed to the first half of 2023 before being postponed again. Despite the delay, gamers are excited about the new release date and the upcoming Starfield Direct.

Many had speculated that the Starfield Direct would take place at the E3 gaming expo, and Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, confirmed that the event would have an Xbox presence. Fans can now look forward to the June 11 Starfield Direct, which promises to offer a deeper look into the highly anticipated game.

The latest delay has disappointed some fans, but others are optimistic that it will be worth the wait. As one fan put it, "I'd rather have a good game that takes a bit longer than a bad one that's rushed."