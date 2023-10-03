Starfield game player reveals ingenious outpost strategy for maximum resource efficiency

In a remarkable feat of the Starfield gaming community, one player has taken on the role of the ultimate benefactor by carefully outlining the process of creating an outpost network that efficiently collects nearly every available resource close to perfection.

Starfield user Admirable-Name-5495: The Starfield Visionary Crafting the Ultimate Resource Outpost Network (Starfield/Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

This user, who goes by the name Admirable-Name-5495, has graciously shared calculations with the gaming community. There are a total of 77 distinct starfield resources scattered across the cosmos, and a whopping 73 of these can be harvested by establishing outposts.

Each planet you explored offers multiple resources, but 15 of them are exclusive to specific planetary locations. The complex resource distribution means that in pursuit of achieving a perfect and efficient network of Starfield outposts, one needs to engage in some extensive cross-referencing to ensure all bases are covered.

The user Admirable-Name-5495 mentioned:“I have found a combination of planets to set up a network of outputs to farm every single farmable resource."

The user, while sharing the list of the 77 resources, said, “These 77 resources can be divided in two groups, Organic and Inorganic. With the Inorganic resources being divided into futher sub groups known as families. Family groups are found in the same biome.”

Drawing from a collaborative Google spreadsheet maintained by the Starfield community, which compiles insights from sources such as Hardcore Gamer and Rock Paper Shotgun, Admirable-Name-5495 has crafted a rather comprehensive guide.

Unlock the galaxy's riches with Admirable-Name-5495's resource farming guide in Starfield. Game-changing strategies await! (Reddit/r/Starfield,u/Admirable-Name-5495) (Reddit)

The guide serves as a roadmap to establish the crucial 24 outposts required to farm every single resource available in the game. In certain instances, there are viable options for acquiring specific sets of resources, offering players a degree of flexibility in determining outpost locations.

While the current consensus states that 24 outposts represent the minimum requirement for resource farming, it's essential to know that research conducted by guides remains a work in progress.

Admirable-Name-5495 is diligently working on additional investigations to discover whether alternative planet combinations reduce the total number of outposts needed to achieve comprehensive resource collection.

However, 24 outposts may initially seem like a considerable investment, but they're undoubtedly a more efficient alternative to the chaotic prospect of haphazardly mining resources throughout the vast reaches of the Starfield galaxy.

