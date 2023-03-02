Step-by-step guide: How to get katana in Sons of the Forest

Are you ready to embark on a mission to find the coveted golden armour and katana in Sons of the Forest? Follow these steps to get your hands on these treasures!

Step 1: Prepare Yourself

Before venturing into the bunker, make sure you have enough healing items and weapons to protect yourself against any enemies you may encounter. You will need a maintenance keycard to enter the bunker, so keep that in mind as well.

Step 2: Locate the Bunker

The bunker you need to enter is located to the east of a lake that is itself east of the snowy mountains. You will need to cross or go around the mountains to reach this bunker, as it is on the other side of the island from where you start.

Step 3: Enter the Bunker

Once you arrive at the bunker, follow the path to find an opening in the floor. Drop into the hole and proceed down the stairs.

Step 4: Use the Maintenance Keycard

Use the maintenance keycard to open the door at the bottom of the staircase. Go down the stairs to find another door at the bottom.

Step 5: Watch the Cutscene

Once you open this door, a cutscene will play, and you will not be able to exit the way you came. Proceed forward past the two open doors and enter the door straight ahead. Note that these rooms contain various items that you might want, so feel free to explore and grab the items inside.

Step 6: Find the Katana

Head downstairs to Level 2, which has a similar layout to the floor above. Skip the first two open doors and enter the third open door to find the golden armour on the couch.

Exit the room containing the golden armor and turn left. Enter the room with the open door to find the katana on a weapon stand beside the couch.

Step 7: Exit the Bunker

To exit the cave, head down to Level 5 where you can find the golden mask on a covered body and a double door that will lead to a cave. Enter the double door and follow the path to find the exit.

