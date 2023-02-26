Surviving hunger in Sons of the Forest: Tips to stay nourished in wild

Surviving on a remote island is no easy task, and it's even tougher in Sons of the Forest, the upcoming survival horror game from Endnight Games. Players will have to satiate their hunger to survive on the island, and food will become their essential companion. Hunger can end players faster than the cannibals of the island, so keeping food stacked at all times is crucial.

However, food won't be readily available in Sons of the Forest. Players will have to work hard for the most part. The island has its limitations, but developers have incorporated a comprehensive set of choices to give players a wide variety of "delicacies" to choose from. There's even an option for players to follow an entirely vegetarian diet if they wish to do so.

There are different ways players can go about collecting and consuming food in Sons of the Forest. They can hunt animals for raw meat, cook the meat, and consume the cooked food. Alternatively, they can collect and consume wild berries that grow in the wild or grow food in planters. They can also collect food rations from tents.

Different animals are present on the island, and players can hunt them for their meat. However, they'll need spears to hunt the smaller ones, and no weapon is suitable against all types. Spears are perfect against faster animals and can also be used for fishing. Players can also create traps to collect meat or fish, whichever suits their taste.

Eating cooked food fills the hunter meter much more, and it's the correct thing to do outside emergencies. To cook food in Sons of the Forest, players must be at a campfire. When they interact with it, they will have the option to cook their food.

Growing vegetables in planters is one of the most sustainable ways of collecting food. There are two types, and both will make players' survival easier once they unlock them. They can find food ration packets in specific places on the island, like the starting camp in Sons of the Forest, which has such rations excellent for filling hunger and health.

Also read | Sons of the Forest: How to locate 3D printer for crafting essential equipment

Players can also find these ration packs in cannibal tents, but avoiding them initially is best since they can kill players. Concentrating on the berries that grow in the wild is a much better way to go around, and they don't involve risking players' lives. Satiation of hunger in Sons of the Forest is of prime importance at all times, so players must learn to manage their food sources well.