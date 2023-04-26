This tech firm is paying 7.40 lakh to its interns a month!

What comes in your mind the first instance when you hear the word ‘internships’? If you are a college student or aspiring professional, you would be scrolling on the internet to find the best internship which will not only help you upskill yourself in a real work environment, but also prepare you for the professional grind ahead. If you manage to grab an internship in an organisation that pays you, it is an icing on the cake. Global digital payment company Stripe has offered the most lucrative internships this year with an average monthly salary of $9,064 ( ₹7.40 lakh) based on a 40-hour work week. It means an intern would bag $100,000 ( ₹81.72 lakh) a year, New York Post reported.Glassdoor, the American website where professionals anonymously review companies they work in, prepared a list of 25-highest paying internships which includes companies like Facebook parent Meta, Roblox, NVIDIA and others. According to report, an average intern earned $24.63 per hour ( ₹2,012) last year, which is an increase by 11 per cent from the 2021 data. Online gaming platform Roblox occupied the second spot with its interns taking home a monthly average salary of about $9,017 ( ₹7.37 lakh). According to the report, more than half of the internships in the list are of technology companies, which recently carried out layoffs.

Global digital payment company Stripe has offered the most lucrative internships this year(Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash)

As per the data, five of the 25 internship firms were at finance companies like Citi, Capital One. Three of them were at consulting majors like McKinsey & Co. and Bain & Co.

The other companies in the list include NVIDIA ($8,280), Coinbase ($8,206), Meta ($8,160) and others.

