TECNO Pop X 5G launched in India: iPhone Air-style camera design, price, key specs

TECNO POP X 5G launched in India as a new option in the budget 5G segment with a focus on battery life, durability and smart AI features. The smartphone is priced at ₹15,999 for the base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available in two nature inspired colours, with the sale beginning from April 24th.

TECNO POP X 5G specification and features

TECNO POP X 5G brings durability and long battery at budget(TECNO)

In terms of design and display, the smartphone features a slim 8.18 mm body and a 120Hz refresh rate display to offer smoother scrolling in everyday use. Just like more smartphones this year, TECNO POP X 5G also features an iPhone Air style rear camera deco which is built from aerospace grade aluminium for added durability.

One of the most notable highlights of the smartphone is its large 6500 mAh battery paired with fast 45W charging, which is not typically seen at this price. Tecno added the IP64 water and dust protection with a claim of drop resistance to keep the phone protected from accidental drops. Both of these features are not commonly seen in this price segment.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G with features like 4x4 MIMO and carrier aggregation for fast and stable connectivity in supported areas. There is also a FreeLink feature that enables the device to communicate with nearby devices without network coverage, though we still have to see how useful this will be in real life scenarios and conditions.

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The device brings multiple smart AI features including noise cancellation for calls, writing assistance and image editing features. While AI is a common feature across smartphones, the performance solely depends on the usage and performance.

TECNO POP X 5G price in India, availability

The sale of TECNO POP X 5G will begin from April 24th, which comes in two colours and variants according to RAM capacity. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹15,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹17,999.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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