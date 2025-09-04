Tecno Pova Slim 5G mobile launched in India with ultra-thin design under 20000

Tecno has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Pova Slim 5G, in India today. The device has a slim body measuring 5.95 mm and weighing 156 grams. The company claims this is one of the thinnest 5G phones available globally. Tecno Pova Slim 5G mobile launched in India at Rs. 19,999. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Mobile: Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G mobile is priced at Rs. 19,999 and comes in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device comes in three colour options: Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White. The handset will go on sale starting September 8 through Flipkart and authorised offline retail outlets.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on HiOS 15, which is based on Android 15. For photography, it includes a 50MP main sensor along with a 2MP lens, while the front features a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. Addtihlay, it carries an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. The device also carries the KM9 TÜV Rheinland certification. It integrates a single speaker tuned with Dolby Atmos and supports dual SIM connectivity. An infrared remote control sensor is also included.

Lastly, the device houses a 5,160mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. According to the company, the phone can charge up to 50 percent in 25 minutes and reach full capacity in 55 minutes.

AI-Powered Features

The Pova Slim 5G introduces Ella AI, Tecno’s assistant that supports several Indian regional languages. It manages multiple phone functions, such as AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and Privacy Blurring. The assistant also works with Circle to Search, offering enhanced search functions directly on the device. Additionally, the handset features Dynamic Mood Light Design, which places customisable LED lighting around the rear camera module.