Tecno launches Phantom V Flip, its first foldable device, at 49,999

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 26, 2023 01:48 AM IST

The smartphone will go on sale from 12 noon on October 1.

Tecno's Phantom V Flip – a 5G supporting device – was launched in India on September 22. The Chinese manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, Phantom V Flip was unveiled earlier this year at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2023 event in Spain's Barcelona.

Tecno's Phantom V Flip (Image courtesy: Tecno)

Price

Tecno is offering Phantom V Flip as a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option variant; the company has priced it at 49,999. This, however, is an ‘early-bird’ price, i.e., the rate will be revised in the coming weeks.

Availability

The sales of the foldable device will commence from 12 noon on October 1 (Sunday).

Colours

It will come in two colour options, namely Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn.

Key specifications

(1.) 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED screen with support for full HD+ resolution; 1.32-inch outer screen with with an AMOLED panel, as well as an ‘Always-On Display’ feature.

(2.) Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8050 chipset; 8GB RAM expandable up to 16GB.

(3.) 4500 mAh battery with support to 45W charging-speed.

(4.) Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Near Field Communication (NFC), and more.

(5.) A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 64MP primary rear camera along with a 13MP wide-angle lens.

