Tekken 8 to bring fight to all platforms with crossplay support and rollback netcode

Tekken fans, your prayers have been answered! The upcoming Tekken 8 will have crossplay support across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, making it easier for players to connect and play together. This feature was confirmed by the Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada himself on Twitter, who responded to a fan's question about crossplay by saying, "Crossplay? Of course I will."

Crossplay is becoming a standard feature for many online games as it ensures a more robust and diverse player pool, regardless of the platform you play on. It is worth noting that not too long ago, console platform holders like Sony and Microsoft were not too keen on allowing developers to communicate across rival console ecosystems. However, the runaway success of Fortnite crossplay seems to have broken the deadlock, paving the way for Tekken 8's crossplay feature.

In addition to crossplay, Harada also confirmed that Tekken 8 will have rollback netcode, meaning that players from different parts of the world can still enjoy an excellent online experience. Harada stated that he had proposed crossplay between the two previous generation consoles, but it was not feasible at the time due to security and other issues.

The news of crossplay and rollback netcode support has left Tekken fans thrilled, especially as the previous game in the series, Tekken 7, is still played competitively eight years after its initial release. With Tekken 8's crossplay feature, the game's player base is expected to be much larger and more diverse than before, making the competitive scene more exciting than ever.

While no release date has been announced for Tekken 8, fans are already counting down the days until they can play the game and see the crossplay feature in action. The wait is almost over, and it seems Tekken 8 is set to be the most inclusive and accessible game in the series yet.

