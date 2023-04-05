Home / Technology / Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite fighters with fierce new looks. Guess who is back?

Tekken 8 brings back fan-favourite fighters with fierce new looks. Guess who is back?

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 05, 2023 07:58 PM IST

The highly anticipated Tekken 8 game is returning with two fan-favorite fighters. Here's who is coming back

Bandai Namco has made a massive announcement about their upcoming game, Tekken 8, and fans of the series are ecstatic. The company has confirmed that two beloved characters will be returning to the game with brand new looks, and fans cannot wait to see them in action. The announcement came after the company showcased every fighter in Tekken 8's story and gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

Ling Xiaoyu

The first character to make a comeback is Ling Xiaoyu, who has been a staple of the Tekken franchise since her debut in Tekken 3. Alongside her close friend and potential love interest, Jin Kazama, Ling has become one of the franchise's regular veterans.

Leroy Smith

The second returning character is Leroy Smith, the African American master of Wing Chun who debuted in Tekken 7. Leroy was such a hit with fans that even rapper T-Pain cosplayed as him before his inclusion as a DLC fighter in Tekken 7.

Asuka Kazama

Asuka Kazama, who debuted in Tekken 5 as the cousin of Jin Kazama, is the third character returning to the game. Asuka is a crucial character in the franchise, and fans are excited to see her back in action. With the addition of Jun Kazama, who returns after ten years, all three well-known members of the Kazama bloodline are present in the roster of a mainline Tekken game for the first time.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Tekken 8, which is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. With these exciting character reveals, the hype for the game is at an all-time high.

The dysfunctional family relationship of the Tekken universe, along with the fated confrontation between father and son, adds to the excitement for the game's story mode. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for their favorite characters in Tekken 8.

