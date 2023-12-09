The Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 wins big but fans are divided, say ‘Spider-Man 2 deserved better’

This year, The Game Awards was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7. The prestigious gaming industry's award show was hosted by producer Geoff Keighley and included several A-list celebrity presentations including guests like Matthew McConaughey and Timothee Chalamet. The Wonka star presented the winner of the Game of the Year award and was introduced by the host as ModdedController360, which is the name of his now-deleted YouTube channel. Baldur's Gate 3 wins big at The Game Awards 2023(X, formerly Twitter)

Baldur's Gate 3 bags six awards

The popular 2023 role-playing video game, Baldur's Gate 3 emerged as the night's big winner with six awards. The Larian Studios' game was nominated for a total of nine awards, out of which, its six wins include:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Game of the Year Best Community Support Best Role Playing Game Best Multiplayer Game Player's Voice Best Performance

Internet left divided as Baldur's Gate 3 wins GOTY

Although the game is widely acclaimed by critics and players alike, its win for the Game of the Year left the internet divided. Many demanded that Spider-Man 2 should have clinched the title considering its high level of graphics. One X, formerly Twitter user expressed their resentment saying, “NO F**KING WAY THIS BEAT SPIDER-MAN 2 AND ZELDA FOR GOTY WTF IS THIS SHIT WHATTTT”

Another user expressed their concerns about people hating on Spider-Man 2, saying, “Been constantly seeing dislike for Spider-Man 2 and i don’t really understand it. It’s not perfect, but it’s a ton of fun. Feel like it’s held to an unfair standard even with it being SPIDER-MAN. Adaptations are known to try new ideas and venom was one of them, i enjoyed it."

Meanwhile, others stepped in to defend Baldur's Gate 3, with one user commenting, "Okay listen-I haven't played Spider-Man 2 OR Baldur's Gate 3 yet, and I'm sure they are both great, but as a society we really need to stop posting cinematic cutscenes with no actual gameplay and being like “SEE HOW GREAT THIS GAME IS??”