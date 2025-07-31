Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
These 40 jobs could disappear due to AI, warns Microsoft in new study

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 11:20 am IST

Microsoft has listed the top 40 job roles that could be affected by AI LLMs, and the top 40 that are not. Find out if your job is on the list.

The jobs of Interpreters and Translators, followed by Historians, Passenger Attendants, and Sales Representatives of Services, hold the highest potential to be replaced by AI, Microsoft has revealed in new research. This is part of a larger study by Microsoft that outlines the top 40 types of jobs at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence.

Jobs with high AI Applicability are at the most risk of being replaced.(Pixabay)
For context, when it comes to AI, there are often concerns about its impact on jobs and which types of work, such as IT, writing, consultancy, or research, might be affected. This research offers a clearer picture of what to expect.

Note: Microsoft says that its “measurement is purely about LLMs (Large Language Models)" and that other applications of AI “could certainly affect occupations involving operating and monitoring machinery, such as truck driving.”

Top 40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Replaced by AI, According to Microsoft (High AI Applicability Score):

1. Interpreters and Translators

2. Historians

3. Passenger Attendants

4. Sales Representatives of Services

5. Writers and Authors

6. Customer Service Representatives

7. CNC Tool Programmers

8. Telephone Operators

9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

11. Brokerage Clerks

12. Farm and Home Management Educators

13. Telemarketers

14. Concierges

15. Political Scientists

16. News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

17. Mathematicians

18. Technical Writers

19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers

20. Hosts and Hostesses

21. Editors

22. Business Teachers, Postsecondary

23. Public Relations Specialists

24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters

25. Advertising Sales Agents

26. New Accounts Clerks

27. Statistical Assistants

28. Counter and Rental Clerks

29. Data Scientists

30. Personal Financial Advisors

31. Archivists

32. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

33. Web Developers

34. Management Analysts

35. Geographers

36. Models

37. Market Research Analysts

38. Public Safety Telecommunicators

39. Switchboard Operators

40. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Jobs That Aren’t At Risk

At the same time, Microsoft also listed jobs that are unlikely to be affected by AI. These are mostly manual roles that currently have low AI Applicability, and harder for AI bots to perform. They include:

  1. Phlebotomists
  2. Nursing Assistants
  3. Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
  4. Helpers–Painters, Plasterers
  5. Embalmers
  6. Plant and System Operators, All Other
  7. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
  8. Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers
  9. Ship Engineers
  10. Tire Repairers and Changers
  11. Prosthodontists
  12. Helpers–Production Workers
  13. Highway Maintenance Workers
  14. Medical Equipment Preparers
  15. Packaging and Filling Machine Operators
  16. Machine Feeders and Offbearers
  17. Dishwashers
  18. Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
  19. Supervisors of Firefighters
  20. Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
  21. Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
  22. Massage Therapists
  23. Surgical Assistants
  24. Tire Builders
  25. Helpers–Roofers
  26. Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
  27. Roofers
  28. Roustabouts, Oil and Gas
  29. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  30. Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators
  31. Logging Equipment Operators
  32. Motorboat Operators
  33. Orderlies
  34. Floor Sanders and Finishers
  35. Pile Driver Operators
  36. Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
  37. Foundry Mold and Coremakers
  38. Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
  39. Bridge and Lock Tenders
  40. Dredge Operators

What is AI Applicability?

AI applicability simply refers to how easily a task or specific job can be performed by AI, or how effective AI would be in assisting or automating certain types of work. Put simply, if something has high AI applicability, it is more likely to be replaced by AI, meaning the human talent currently doing those jobs is at greater risk. This includes tasks like translation, data entry, and similar roles.

On the other hand, if a job has low AI applicability, it typically involves work that requires significant manual labour, such as construction, on-ground humanitarian efforts, plumbing, and so on.

