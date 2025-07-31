These 40 jobs could disappear due to AI, warns Microsoft in new study

The jobs of Interpreters and Translators, followed by Historians, Passenger Attendants, and Sales Representatives of Services, hold the highest potential to be replaced by AI, Microsoft has revealed in new research. This is part of a larger study by Microsoft that outlines the top 40 types of jobs at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence. Jobs with high AI Applicability are at the most risk of being replaced.(Pixabay)

For context, when it comes to AI, there are often concerns about its impact on jobs and which types of work, such as IT, writing, consultancy, or research, might be affected. This research offers a clearer picture of what to expect.

Note: Microsoft says that its “measurement is purely about LLMs (Large Language Models)" and that other applications of AI “could certainly affect occupations involving operating and monitoring machinery, such as truck driving.”

Top 40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Replaced by AI, According to Microsoft (High AI Applicability Score):

1. Interpreters and Translators

2. Historians

3. Passenger Attendants

4. Sales Representatives of Services

5. Writers and Authors

6. Customer Service Representatives

7. CNC Tool Programmers

8. Telephone Operators

9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

11. Brokerage Clerks

12. Farm and Home Management Educators

13. Telemarketers

14. Concierges

15. Political Scientists

16. News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

17. Mathematicians

18. Technical Writers

19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers

20. Hosts and Hostesses

21. Editors

22. Business Teachers, Postsecondary

23. Public Relations Specialists

24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters

25. Advertising Sales Agents

26. New Accounts Clerks

27. Statistical Assistants

28. Counter and Rental Clerks

29. Data Scientists

30. Personal Financial Advisors

31. Archivists

32. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

33. Web Developers

34. Management Analysts

35. Geographers

36. Models

37. Market Research Analysts

38. Public Safety Telecommunicators

39. Switchboard Operators

40. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Jobs That Aren’t At Risk

At the same time, Microsoft also listed jobs that are unlikely to be affected by AI. These are mostly manual roles that currently have low AI Applicability, and harder for AI bots to perform. They include:

Phlebotomists Nursing Assistants Hazardous Materials Removal Workers Helpers–Painters, Plasterers Embalmers Plant and System Operators, All Other Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers Ship Engineers Tire Repairers and Changers Prosthodontists Helpers–Production Workers Highway Maintenance Workers Medical Equipment Preparers Packaging and Filling Machine Operators Machine Feeders and Offbearers Dishwashers Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers Supervisors of Firefighters Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators Ophthalmic Medical Technicians Massage Therapists Surgical Assistants Tire Builders Helpers–Roofers Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators Roofers Roustabouts, Oil and Gas Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators Logging Equipment Operators Motorboat Operators Orderlies Floor Sanders and Finishers Pile Driver Operators Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators Foundry Mold and Coremakers Water Treatment Plant and System Operators Bridge and Lock Tenders Dredge Operators

What is AI Applicability?

AI applicability simply refers to how easily a task or specific job can be performed by AI, or how effective AI would be in assisting or automating certain types of work. Put simply, if something has high AI applicability, it is more likely to be replaced by AI, meaning the human talent currently doing those jobs is at greater risk. This includes tasks like translation, data entry, and similar roles.

On the other hand, if a job has low AI applicability, it typically involves work that requires significant manual labour, such as construction, on-ground humanitarian efforts, plumbing, and so on.

