These 40 jobs could disappear due to AI, warns Microsoft in new study

Microsoft has listed the top 40 job roles that could be affected by AI LLMs, and the top 40 that are not. Find out if your job is on the list.
The jobs of Interpreters and Translators, followed by Historians, Passenger Attendants, and Sales Representatives of Services, hold the highest potential to be replaced by AI, Microsoft has revealed in new research. This is part of a larger study by Microsoft that outlines the top 40 types of jobs at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence.
For context, when it comes to AI, there are often concerns about its impact on jobs and which types of work, such as IT, writing, consultancy, or research, might be affected. This research offers a clearer picture of what to expect.
Note: Microsoft says that its “measurement is purely about LLMs (Large Language Models)" and that other applications of AI “could certainly affect occupations involving operating and monitoring machinery, such as truck driving.”
Top 40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Replaced by AI, According to Microsoft (High AI Applicability Score):
1. Interpreters and Translators
2. Historians
3. Passenger Attendants
4. Sales Representatives of Services
5. Writers and Authors
6. Customer Service Representatives
7. CNC Tool Programmers
8. Telephone Operators
9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
11. Brokerage Clerks
12. Farm and Home Management Educators
13. Telemarketers
14. Concierges
15. Political Scientists
16. News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
17. Mathematicians
18. Technical Writers
19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
20. Hosts and Hostesses
21. Editors
22. Business Teachers, Postsecondary
23. Public Relations Specialists
24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters
25. Advertising Sales Agents
26. New Accounts Clerks
27. Statistical Assistants
28. Counter and Rental Clerks
29. Data Scientists
30. Personal Financial Advisors
31. Archivists
32. Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
33. Web Developers
34. Management Analysts
35. Geographers
36. Models
37. Market Research Analysts
38. Public Safety Telecommunicators
39. Switchboard Operators
40. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary
Jobs That Aren’t At Risk
At the same time, Microsoft also listed jobs that are unlikely to be affected by AI. These are mostly manual roles that currently have low AI Applicability, and harder for AI bots to perform. They include:
- Phlebotomists
- Nursing Assistants
- Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
- Helpers–Painters, Plasterers
- Embalmers
- Plant and System Operators, All Other
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers
- Ship Engineers
- Tire Repairers and Changers
- Prosthodontists
- Helpers–Production Workers
- Highway Maintenance Workers
- Medical Equipment Preparers
- Packaging and Filling Machine Operators
- Machine Feeders and Offbearers
- Dishwashers
- Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
- Supervisors of Firefighters
- Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
- Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
- Massage Therapists
- Surgical Assistants
- Tire Builders
- Helpers–Roofers
- Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
- Roofers
- Roustabouts, Oil and Gas
- Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
- Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators
- Logging Equipment Operators
- Motorboat Operators
- Orderlies
- Floor Sanders and Finishers
- Pile Driver Operators
- Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
- Foundry Mold and Coremakers
- Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
- Bridge and Lock Tenders
- Dredge Operators
What is AI Applicability?
AI applicability simply refers to how easily a task or specific job can be performed by AI, or how effective AI would be in assisting or automating certain types of work. Put simply, if something has high AI applicability, it is more likely to be replaced by AI, meaning the human talent currently doing those jobs is at greater risk. This includes tasks like translation, data entry, and similar roles.
On the other hand, if a job has low AI applicability, it typically involves work that requires significant manual labour, such as construction, on-ground humanitarian efforts, plumbing, and so on.
