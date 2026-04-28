These 5 Samsung refrigerators are trending and for a good reason! Enjoy up to 35% off on Amazon

Samsung refrigerators are currently trending on Amazon, and it’s not just because of the brand name. With discounts of up to 35%, these appliances are quickly becoming a top choice for buyers looking to upgrade their kitchens without overspending. From spacious double-door models to feature-packed frost-free options, Samsung is offering a mix of style, performance, and advanced cooling technologies at compelling prices.

High performing Samsung refrigerators at up o 35% discount on Amazon.(Amazon)

What’s driving the buzz is the combination of smart features like digital inverter compressors, convertible storage, and energy-efficient designs that suit modern households. Whether you need a fridge for a small family or a large-capacity model for heavy usage, these deals cater to different needs and budgets. Add to that limited-time bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and reliable after-sales service, and it’s easy to see why these Samsung refrigerators are getting so much attention right now.

This 653L side-by-side refrigerator from Samsung is a great pick for large families looking for space and smart features at a discounted price. With a massive 34% off, it brings premium features like AI-enabled controls, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a convertible 5-in-1 mode that adapts storage as per your needs.

The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter performance and better energy savings, while Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher for longer. If you want a stylish, high-capacity fridge that blends convenience with smart tech, this deal offers solid value.

Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Technology Twin Cooling Plus Smart Features WiFi, SmartThings App, AI Energy Mode

{{^usCountry}} This 653L side-by-side refrigerator from Samsung is a solid choice for large families who need both space and smart convenience. With a 31% discount, it offers premium features like AI-enabled controls and Wi-Fi connectivity at a more accessible price. The convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adjust storage based on your needs, while Twin Cooling Plus ensures longer-lasting freshness. Its Digital Inverter Compressor keeps noise low and improves energy efficiency, making it a practical long-term investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This 653L side-by-side refrigerator from Samsung is a solid choice for large families who need both space and smart convenience. With a 31% discount, it offers premium features like AI-enabled controls and Wi-Fi connectivity at a more accessible price. The convertible 5-in-1 modes let you adjust storage based on your needs, while Twin Cooling Plus ensures longer-lasting freshness. Its Digital Inverter Compressor keeps noise low and improves energy efficiency, making it a practical long-term investment. {{/usCountry}}

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Specifications Capacity 653 Litres Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Technology Twin Cooling Plus Smart Features WiFi, SmartThings App, AI Energy Mode

This 183L single-door refrigerator from Samsung is a practical choice for small families or bachelors looking for reliable cooling without high electricity bills. Its 4-star energy rating helps save power, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter operation and longer life. The base stand drawer adds extra storage for essentials like vegetables or grains, making daily use more convenient. With stylish design and stabilizer-free operation, it’s a dependable, budget-friendly option for everyday needs.

Specifications Capacity 183 Litres Energy Rating 4 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Direct Cool Special Features Base Drawer, Stabilizer Free Operation

This 385L double-door refrigerator from Samsung is a smart pick for medium to large families looking for flexibility at a good price. With a 34% discount, it offers a convertible 5-in-1 mode, letting you adjust fridge and freezer space based on your needs.

The frost-free technology saves you from manual defrosting, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter performance and durability. It’s a practical option for those who want modern features, good storage, and hassle-free cooling in one appliance.

Specifications Capacity 385 Litres Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Special Features Convertible 5-in-1, Display Panel

This 236L double-door refrigerator from Samsung is a great fit for small families looking for efficient cooling with modern features. With a 22% discount, it offers frost-free operation, so you don’t have to deal with manual defrosting.

The convertible feature gives flexibility to adjust storage as per your needs, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter performance and better energy savings. Its compact size, stylish design, and reliable cooling make it a practical upgrade for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 236 Litres Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Special Features Convertible Mode, All Round Cooling

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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