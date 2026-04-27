What makes side-by-side door refrigerators a popular choice in Indian homes? (2026)

Up until a few years ago, side-by-side refrigerators were considered a luxury, something aspirational that you would spot only in premium homes. Today, they have become more of a mainstream appliance, especially in urban Indian homes. This shift isn’t accidental. It’s driven by a combination of factors including changing lifestyles, technological developments, and changing everyday needs. However, at the core of this emerging trend is the changing consumption behaviour of Indian households. A lot of families no longer shop daily. Instead, they go for a weekly grocery runs, stocking up everything that they would need in a single go. This is where side-by-side door refrigerators come in. Side-by-side door refrigerators come with features that increase energy efficiency. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What makes side-by-side door refrigerators popular in Indian homes? First, as I mentioned, consumption behaviour is one of the major factors driving modern families to side-by-side door refrigerators. Weekly grocery refills mean that you now need more storage space to store all the edible items. This where massive storage space offered by these refrigerators becomes important. For reference, these refrigerators offer capacities ranging from 400L to 800L.

Ergonomic layout is another factor that is contributing towards their popularity: Their vertical orientation provides eye-level access to frequently used items such as milk, curd and veggies, which makes accessing them easy while reducing the need for constant bending.

The third factor contributing towards this trend is availability of advanced technologies. The side-by-side door refrigerators often come with advanced cooling features such as Dual-Tech Cooling systems, which ensures that the dry air of the freezer doesn't mix with the humid air of the fridge section, which in turn helps in maintaining the freshness and smell of the food items. It also helps in cooling specific sections better.

Lastly, side-by-side door refrigerators come with features such as in-built water and ice dispensers, and convertible zones that provide greater flexibility and convenience to users.

Factors to consider while buying a side-by-side door refrigerator There are several factors that buyers need to factor in while buying a side-by-side door refrigerator. Here are the most important ones:

Capacity and family size: Side-by-side door refrigerators are suitable for large families with five or more members as they require greater storage space. As far as capacities goes, they offer capacities ranging between 400L and 800L.

Available space: Side-by-side door refrigerators are wide. So carefully measure your kitchen space and ensure that there is enough clearance for doors to swing open and for ventilation on sides and at the back.

Energy efficiency: Look for inverter compressors as they adjust cooling speed based on load. They are also quieter and save roughly 20-30% on power. Also look for 3-star rated machines. 5-star rated machines are rear and expensive and so 3-star-rated models offer a practical alternative.

Cooling technology: Look for dual or triple cooling tech models. These models prevents odour mixing between spice-heavy food and ice. They also cool food items faster across compartments.

Now that we have gone through all the basics, here are the best side-by-side door refrigerators that you can buy in India right now.